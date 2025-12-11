Seekr Achieves SOC 2 Type II Compliance, Reinforcing Commitment to Enterprise-Grade Security and Data Protection

Independent assessment validates Seekr's security controls across the company and products, enabling enterprises and agencies to deploy trusted AI with confidence

RESTON, Va., Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Seekr, a leader in explainable and trustworthy artificial intelligence to power mission‑critical decisions in enterprises and government, today announced it has achieved SOC 2 Type II compliance across the company and all products including its SeekrFlow™ full-stack AI platform.

This independent third-party audit confirms Seekr's commitment to providing enterprise-grade security and data protection, enabling organizations to confidently integrate Seekr's AI tools with their data and workflows.

Seekr publishes details of its security controls, practices and reports on its self-service Trust Center, allowing customers to rapidly access the key information they need to confirm Seekr's security posture and data-handling practices as part of procurement, onboarding and security reviews.

"For our customers, industry-recognized certifications and standards ensure peace of mind when using and deploying our AI products in mission-critical environments and regulated industries," said Rob Clark, President of Seekr. "We are committed to ensuring we protect customers' proprietary data and production systems, including providing them with low-friction access the up-to-date information they need to complete their security reviews through Seekr's Trust Center, validated by third-party experts."

To learn more about Seekr's security, privacy, and compliance practices, and to request additional documentation, visit the Seekr Trust Center at https://trust.seekr.com/.

About Seekr

Seekr is a leader in explainable, trustworthy artificial intelligence built for mission‑critical decisions in enterprises, government, and regulated industries. The company provides secure, auditable AI solutions for sectors where transparency, accuracy, and compliance are paramount. SeekrFlow, the proprietary end‑to‑end AI platform, enables organizations to build, govern and deploy domain‑specific large language models and AI agents on their own data across cloud, on‑premises, and edge environments.

