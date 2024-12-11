Seekr and Carahsoft Partner to Accelerate Trusted AI Solutions for the Public Sector

VIENNA, Va. and RESTON, Va., Dec. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Seekr ® , the trusted AI company, and Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced a partnership. Under the agreement, Carahsoft will serve as Seekr's Master Government Aggregator®, making the company's reliable and transparent AI platform available to the Public Sector through Carahsoft's reseller partners and NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP) V, Information Technology Enterprise Solutions – Software 2 (ITES-SW2), National Association of State Procurement Officials (NASPO) ValuePoint, The Interlocal Purchasing System (TIPS), E&I Cooperative Services Contract, OMNIA Partners and The Quilt contracts.

"We are thrilled to partner with Carahsoft to bring our trusted AI solutions to Government agencies. Seekr makes it simple to train and deploy trustworthy AI models by understanding and contesting model behavior right down to the token level," said Derek Britton, Vice President of Government Solutions at Seekr. "Carahsoft's reputation and extensive Public Sector reach will help us scale our platform and accelerate Seekr's ability to bring trusted AI solutions to the Government."

Seekr enables Government agencies to train, validate, deploy, and scale mission-ready AI solutions using a single platform, SeekrFlow™. This platform is designed to be easy to use, secure and flexible, running on the customer's choice of commercial cloud, Government cloud or on-premises infrastructure.

Seekr's advanced AI capabilities address key issues faced by Government organizations today, including accuracy, bias, and transparency in AI models. Through patented technologies that scan and score content for information quality, Seekr enables Government customers to rapidly transform vast amounts of data into reliable and explainable AI models, powering a range of use cases, including:

Servicing customers with intelligent chatbots and personalized recommendations

Supporting analysts with LLM agents for discovery and dissemination

Finding ambiguity and inconsistency in internal policy documentation

Discovering deep insights within an agency's data

Identifying Government agency fraud

Evaluation bias in open-source intelligence (OSINT)

Tracking narratives and dissemination patterns in media

Uncovering cybersecurity vulnerabilities

Seekr was recently recognized as "Awardable" in the Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence Office's (CDAO) Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace, which serves over 1,700 Government customers and 5,800 industry partners.

"Modern Government challenges demand AI solutions that are both reliable and flexible," said Laura Howton, Sales Director who leads the Analytics and Data Management Team at Carahsoft. "Seekr is at the forefront of AI trustworthiness and security, enabling Government agencies to develop and scale AI workloads within their organizations, with their own data. By partnering with Seekr and our reseller partners, we're empowering agencies to enhance decision making and build mission critical apps."

Seekr solutions are available through Carahsoft's SEWP V contracts NNG15SC03B and NNG15SC27B, ITES-SW2 Contract W52P1J-20-D-0042, NASPO ValuePoint Master Agreement #AR2472, TIPS Contract #220105, E&I Contract #EI00063~2021MA, OMNIA Partners Contract #R191902 and The Quilt Master Service Agreement Number MSA05012019-F. For more information, contact the Seekr team at Carahsoft at 571-662-3839 or [email protected].

To learn more about Seekr and its trusted AI platform, visit www.seekr.com.

About Seekr

Seekr is a privately held artificial intelligence company that fuels innovation and unlocks productivity for businesses of all industries through responsible and explainable AI solutions. Seekr offers a complete, end-to-end AI and data platform with comprehensive content-scoring capabilities and a toolset to build principle-aligned large language models. Seekr models are optimized for various enterprise use cases and run on all leading cloud and hardware providers.

Media Contact:

[email protected]

About Carahsoft's AI Portfolio

Carahsoft's Artificial Intelligence (AI) Portfolio includes leading and emerging technology vendors that are enabling Government agencies and systems integrators to harness the power of AI and ultimately meet mission needs. Supported by dedicated AI product specialists and an extensive ecosystem of resellers, integrators and service providers, we help organizations identify the right technology for unique environments and provide access to technology solutions through our broad portfolio of contract vehicles. Our AI portfolio spans solutions for Data Center & Hardware, Generative AI, Synthetic Data & Labeling, Autonomous Systems & Robotics and more. Learn more about Carahsoft's AI Solutions for Government here.

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, Big Data, Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Open Source, Customer Experience and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com.

Contact

Mary Lange

(703) 230-7434

[email protected]

SOURCE Seekr Technologies