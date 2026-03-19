Seekr and GDIT Collaborate to Accelerate Development of Secure, Trusted Agentic AI Solutions for Government

Companies will accelerate digital transformation, enhance decision-making and increase efficiencies across federal agencies

RESTON, Va., March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Seekr, a leading generative and agentic AI technology company, announced that it will collaborate with General Dynamics Information Technology (GDIT) to develop agentic AI solutions for government missions. Through this collaboration, Seekr will combine its differentiated, secure AI offerings with GDIT's deep mission and integration expertise. The companies will leverage the SeekrFlow™ Enterprise AI Platform to rapidly develop and deploy solutions that will enable enhanced decision-making and resilience, increased efficiencies, and cost savings across federal agencies.

SeekrFlow™ is a complete end-to-end AI operating system that unifies model hosting, fine-tuning, agent orchestration, and full agent observability in a single platform purpose-built for the most demanding environments, including air-gapped, disconnected, and tactical edge settings. Deployed across the U.S. Army, U.S. Navy, and other defense agencies, and awardable through the CDAO Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace, Seekr has established itself as a trusted AI provider for mission-critical government operations. Unlike fragmented solutions that require stitching together multiple tools, SeekrFlow Agents give organizations a secure, specialized, and fully deployable solution on-premises and in the cloud, enabling faster decision-making and reducing the time and overhead required to operationalize AI at scale.

"Our collaboration with GDIT brings secure, transparent, and mission-ready AI to the heart of government operations," said Rob Clark, President of Seekr. "By combining Seekr's agentic AI with GDIT's proven leadership in federal mission delivery, we're enabling agencies to move faster, operate smarter, and achieve outcomes once thought impossible."

"Federal agencies need cutting-edge emerging technology capabilities to meet the pace and complexity of today's missions," said Ben Gianni, GDIT senior vice president and chief technology officer. "Our collaboration with Seekr will enable us to deliver differentiated, agentic AI solutions that enable our customers to advance missions faster, smarter and more securely."

Together, Seekr and GDIT are advancing high-impact emerging capabilities for federal civilian, state and local, and defense customers, including prototyping innovative, AI-powered solutions that streamline processes and enhance delivery of essential government services. These use cases deploy AI agents to optimize case management; detect, evaluate, and prioritize risk and fraud; and comb through disparate and disconnected data sources to identify and prioritize policy-aligned courses of action.

Seekr is a proud participant in GDIT's full-suite ecosystem of Digital Accelerators and Centers of Excellence, working closely with GDIT technologists and mission owners to research, develop, and scale innovative and repeatable solutions. For example, Seekr is helping to bring autonomous and adaptive AI capabilities into the Security Operations Center (SOC) of the future leveraging GDIT's Eclipse and Luna AI Digital Accelerators.

About Seekr

Seekr is a leader in explainable, trustworthy artificial intelligence built for mission–critical decisions in enterprises, government, and regulated industries. The company provides secure, auditable AI solutions for sectors where transparency, accuracy, and compliance are paramount. SeekrFlow, the proprietary end–to–end AI platform, enables organizations to build, govern and deploy domain–specific large language models and AI agents on their own data across cloud, on–premises, and edge environments.

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SOURCE Seekr Technologies