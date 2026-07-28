Seekr and OneValley Partner to Empower Startups and SMBs with Explainable, Defensible AI

Same scrutiny as the Fortune 500. Same regulators. Same standards. A fraction of the budget. A fraction of the team. Now, the same AI.

RESTON, Va., July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Seekr, the leader in explainable, defensible AI, today announced a strategic partnership with a global innovation platform supporting 10,000+ founders, startups, and small businesses. Under the agreement, OneValley will serve as a Value-Added Reseller (VAR) and managed services partner for Seekr's AI platform, making enterprise-grade AI accessible to the companies that need it most and can least afford to get it wrong.

We are entering a time when only explainable and trusted AI will be given access to critical systems, data and operations. Current regulations like the Securities and Exchange Commission's (SEC) disclosure requirements look exactly the same for a publicly disclosed 20-person fintech as it does to a Fortune 500 bank – both must answer to the same regulators. And what meets requirements today, might not tomorrow as they try to keep pace with the latest threats shaped by AI innovations, shifting state AI mandates, ongoing federal preemption debates, and changing sector guidance.

OneValley will serve as a Value-Added Reseller (VAR) and managed services partner for Seekr's AI platform. Post this

The reality is, most 20-person companies do not have the dedicated legal resources to track these changes. While large enterprises can dedicate fully staffed engineering teams and sizable compliance budgets to AI deployment, startups and small businesses usually can't. This puts smaller-sized businesses in the worst position – forcing them to choose between the risk of opaque, off-the-shelf models, the cost of building their own, or the tools needed to ensure safe AI deployment. Seekr and OneValley's partnership removes those barriers and equals the playing field for all companies looking to deploy trusted AI, no matter the size.

By combining Seekr's explainable AI platform – including a no-code environment with a library of pre-built, industry-tailored AI solutions – with OneValley's global distribution and implementation capabilities, the two companies are giving startups and SMBs AI that is:

Explainable and defensible by design: Every output – and every autonomous action made through an AI agent on the company's behalf – can be traced from data to decision, with the explanations needed to meet the requirements of regulators, auditors, and customers.

Every output – and every autonomous action made through an AI agent on the company's behalf – can be traced from data to decision, with the explanations needed to meet the requirements of regulators, auditors, and customers. Deployable and easily integrated into any and every environment: Seekr's Cloud, the customer's cloud, on-prem, or at the edge.

Seekr's Cloud, the customer's cloud, on-prem, or at the edge. Valuable immediately: Pre-built solutions and managed onboarding compress months of build-and-integration work into weeks.

Pre-built solutions and managed onboarding compress months of build-and-integration work into weeks. Economically sustainable: Qualified startup pricing and discounted credits help keep AI costs in check from day one, allowing founders to focus on building rather than constantly optimizing token usage—a growing obsession some call "tokenmaxxing."

OneValley brings the implementation layer: onboarding, integration, training, and ongoing support delivered through its network of accelerators, incubators, founder communities, innovation centers, and small business networks. Startups and SMBs can adopt explainable, cost-effective AI without building an AI stack from scratch.

The partnership is designed to support companies dealing with highly sensitive data, such as financial services, government, supply chain, and other highly regulated industries, with plans to expand in the future. This first set of sectors faces the highest costs and consequences from unexplainable AI decisions. And as these companies move from utilizing AI as just an assistant to autonomous AI that takes action – approving, filing, and transacting – that cost only climbs along with the risk of tokenmaxxing or breakaway AI spending.

"A 20-person fintech selling into a Fortune 500 bank inherits that bank's compliance requirements, including everything from vendor risk reviews to model documentation, and even audit rights," said Nikhil Sinha, CEO of OneValley. "But, they lack the resources to sufficiently and consistently meet those standards. Partnering with OneValley and Seekr creates equitable access to defensible, explainable AI directly into founders' hands, no matter their size, ensuring the next generation of regulated-industry companies can compete without compromising on the standards their customers demand."

"Explainability isn't a feature we bolted on to win enterprise and government contracts. It's the architecture Seekr was built on, and it's what makes AI defensible in any environment where the cost of being wrong is real," said Rob Clark, President of Seekr. "Through OneValley, that architecture is now in reach for the founders and operators who'll define the next wave of critical industries. The rules they have to follow are the same ones the Fortune 500 follows. The AI we're giving them is built for it."

About Seekr

Seekr is the leader in explainable, defensible AI built for critical decisions in environments that demand accuracy and accountability. Seekr's technology and products help enterprises and government agencies deploy domain-specific large language models (LLMs), vision language models (VLMs) that understand the physical world, and AI agents trained on their own data – across any infrastructure, including sovereign deployments. Backed by robust verification and validation tools that surface the provenance and intent behind every model decision, Seekr delivers AI that organizations can audit and defend across all modalities. Learn more at seekr.com.

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About OneValley

OneValley is a global innovation platform connecting entrepreneur communities, startups, and investors. Through its flagship platform, Passport, OneValley engages members worldwide with access to programs, perks, and ecosystem partners. By working across these networks, OneValley enables organizations to reach and connect with relevant startups, scaleups, and investors, and introduces vetted solutions aligned to their needs.

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SOURCE Seekr Technologies