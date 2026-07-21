Anderson Merchandisers Selects Seekr to Bring Edge AI to the Last 100 Feet of Retail Across the US

Partnership puts explainable AI and Vision Language Models in the hands of more than 4,000 Anderson associates across US retail – turning every store visit into real-time intelligence for the world's largest CPG brands

RESTON, Va., July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Anderson Merchandisers, the nation's leading in-store retail services provider, today named Seekr as its enterprise AI partner — starting with the last 100 feet of retail, the shelves, endcaps, and aisles where Anderson's 4,000+ associates execute every day. The partnership puts Seekr's explainable AI and Vision Language Models (VLMs) directly into the hands of Anderson associates, transforming every store visit into a source of actionable intelligence and turning every shelf into a measurable performance surface for the consumer packaged goods brands Anderson serves.

Anderson expects the rollout to significantly improve merchandise quality resolution by enabling associates to identify and correct issues in real time, the first time. Every store visit becomes an AI verified, auditable record of what was right, what was wrong, what was fixed, and why.

For decades, CPG brands have invested heavily to gain greater visibility into in-store execution. Together, Anderson and Seekr will deliver that visibility at scale—providing brands with unprecedented insight, accountability, and confidence that their products are being represented exactly as intended at the shelf.

Simply put: Retail Done Right.

Out-of-stocks cost the global retail industry roughly $1.2 trillion a year — and when you add the cost of overstocks (the flip side of the same broken visibility), the total inventory distortion bill reaches $1.73 trillion. The same research finds that 72 percent of out-of-stocks trace not to upstream supply chain failures but to in-store ordering and replenishment practices — meaning the problem, and the fix, are at the shelf itself. With the majority of brand-level purchase decisions still made in front of the shelf, the last 100 feet isn't just a sale – it's the brand promise.

"Our work has always been about getting the right product to the right place at the right time, every time. What has changed is the level of precision and speed that 'every time' now demands," said Jeff King, President of Anderson Merchandisers. "Our associates are the best in the industry, and they deserve technology that matches their expertise. Seekr brings exactly what modern retail execution requires: advanced vision-language models, industry-specific intelligence, and edge deployment capabilities that operate where the work happens. The AI sees what our associates see and provides clear, actionable guidance on where to focus. That's the difference between simply auditing the shelf and actively improving it."

"The edge has always been where mission-critical decisions actually get made – in industrial operations, in defense, and now in retail," said Rob Clark, President of Seekr. "And VLM-powered applications are the key to unlocking real AI impact at the shelf level – that's exactly what we're proud to deliver directly to Anderson's associates so they can spot exactly where a planogram has drifted, where an out-of-stock is hiding behind a row that looks full, and which fix will protect the most revenue — and act on it before leaving the store."

About Anderson Merchandisers

Anderson Merchandisers is the leading provider of in-store retail solutions. What began as a makeshift newspaper stand on an Alabama sidewalk in 1917 has grown into one of the nation's leading retail merchandising organizations. From becoming the largest distributor and merchandiser of entertainment products to expanding across grocery, health and beauty care, hardware, impulse merchandise, gift cards, consumer electronics, and other key retail categories, the company has spent more than a century helping retailers and brands connect with consumers where it matters most.

Headquartered in Plano, Texas, Anderson Merchandisers, a subsidiary of Anderson Media Corporation, together have facilities across the U.S. and around the world. Anderson's more than 4,000+ full-time in-store experts work on behalf of clients in more than 40,000 retail locations to deliver the best on-shelf results for their clients.

About Seekr

Seekr is the leader in explainable, defensible AI built for environments where accuracy and accountability are non-negotiable. Seekr's platform helps enterprises and government agencies deploy domain-specific large language models, vision language models that understand the physical world, and AI agents trained on their own data — across any infrastructure, including edge, on-prem, and sovereign deployments. With built-in tools to surface the reasoning and provenance behind every model decision, Seekr delivers AI that organizations can audit, defend, and scale across the moments that matter most. Learn more at seekr.com.

Seekr Media Contact:

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Anderson Merchandisers Media Contact:

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SOURCE Seekr Technologies