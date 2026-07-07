Seekr Achieves CMMC Level 2 Certification for Trusted AI Deployment, Setting the Standard for Operational AI in Government

Certification Authorizes Seekr to Handle Controlled Unclassified Information for the Department of War, Validating Its Explainable AI Platform for Mission-Critical Environments

RESTON, Va., July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As national security agencies accelerate the deployment of operational AI, Seekr today announced it has achieved Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) Level 2 with a perfect score, validated by an independent Third-Party Assessment Organization (C3PAO) across all 110 NIST SP 800-171 controls and 320 assessment objectives.

CMMC Level 2 is the Department of War's standard for any contractor that handles Controlled Unclassified Information - the sensitive, unclassified data that runs through most defense work, from technical specifications and contract details to personnel and program records. Starting November 10, 2026, third-party certification by a C3PAO becomes the default requirement for new contracts involving CUI, replacing the self-assessments previously accepted.

According to the May 2026 Cyber AB Town Hall, only 1,391 organizations have achieved Final Level 2 certification through an independent C3PAO assessment – which represents fewer than 2% of the approximately 80,000 defense contractors the Department of War estimates will need it. Seekr is among that small group, and one of the few explainable, auditable AI companies in it, certified six months ahead of the November 10, 2026 mandate.

The certification arrives at an inflection point. As federal agencies move AI from pilot to production across defense and intelligence missions, the question is no longer which models are most capable - it's which AI companies can be trusted to operate inside the contracts, classifications, and consequences those missions carry. Trustworthiness in operational AI is increasingly measured the same way the government measures it everywhere else: through independent audit.

"In defense and intelligence, the question isn't whether the AI is powerful – it's whether the model, agents, and company behind it is accountable and transparent," said Seekr President, Rob Clark. "CMMC Level 2 certification, with a perfect score, is independent confirmation that Seekr meets the standard the mission requires. We hold our technology to that same standard: explainable AI that lets the operators and analysts making consequential decisions verify the answer, not just hope it's right"

Speed without accountability isn't mission readiness. Seekr delivers both on one platform - built on customer data, fully owned and fully controlled, with the governance and explainability operational AI in national security requires. Seekr was built to help highly regulated industries trace every decision from data to outcome, across cloud, on-premise, air-gapped, or tactical edge environments. With SeekrFlow every outcome is explainable, and customers move from concept to prototype in days, and from prototype to production in weeks. The work ahead is bigger than any single certification. As defense and intelligence agencies move from AI experimentation to operational deployment, the platforms that earn a place in the mission will be the ones built to be questioned, audited, and held accountable. Seekr is built for that standard — and now certified to it.

About Seekr

Seekr is the leader in explainable, defensible AI built for critical decisions in environments that demand accuracy and accountability. Seekr's technology and products help enterprises and government agencies deploy domain-specific large language models (LLMs), vision language models (VLMs) that understand the physical world, and AI agents trained on their own data – across any infrastructure, including sovereign deployments. Backed by robust verification and validation tools that surface the provenance and intent behind every model decision, Seekr delivers AI that organizations can audit and defend across all modalities.

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SOURCE Seekr Technologies