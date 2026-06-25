Seekr and SNC Form Strategic Partnership to Pursue AI-Enabled Defense Technologies for Multi-Domain Missions

Partnership combines SNC's mission systems integration expertise with Seekr's explainable, defensible AI to accelerate real time decision advantage for operators.



SeekrFlow™ becomes core AI platform powering secure, explainable real time decision support at tactical edge.



Early integrations focus on delivering operational AI across SNC products starting with ISR and C2 for aircrew decision-making.

RESTON, Va., June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Seekr, the leader in explainable, defensible AI, and SNC, a global aerospace and national security company known for its elite mission systems integration, today announced a strategic partnership to jointly develop and deploy AI-native capabilities across SNC's multi-domain mission systems.

Seekr CEO Pat Condo and SNC CEO Fatih Ozmen, along with former chairman of investment banking at Morgan Stanley, Cyrus Behbehani, will serve on a steering committee to oversee the partnership's strategic direction and coordinate pursuit of joint opportunities.

"By combining SNC's deep systems integration expertise with Seekr's explainable, high performance AI platform, we are building capabilities that deliver real-time decision advantage when and where it matters most," said Fatih Ozmen, CEO of SNC. "This collaboration strengthens our long-term strategic alignment and underscores our shared commitment to providing operators with the clarity, speed and confidence required to protect lives and ensure mission success."

Spanning air, ground, maritime, space and cyber domains, the partnership is focused on accelerating decision-making at the tactical edge from orbit to seabed, while enabling scalable integration across the entire enterprise. The collaboration establishes a repeatable approach to integrating highly effective AI into operational systems, with initial capabilities expected to rapidly transition into mission environments in as little as a few months.

"Seekr and SNC are focused on delivering AI that operates where missions happen by providing real-time, explainable decision advantage directly within operational systems," said Pat Condo, CEO of Seekr. "The goal is straightforward: give operators the best advantage, at the speed they need it with mission-critical accuracy."

SeekrFlow will serve as the underlying AI Platform for the partnership, enabling secure data ingestion, built-for-mission model training and optimization, agent orchestration and real-time decision support with built-in observability, governance and data provenance. The platform is built from the ground up to operate in classified, disconnected and resource-constrained environments.

The first integration brings advanced AI to aircrews, empowering them with dynamic course-of-action development, threat prioritization and alignment with established tactics, techniques and procedures (TTPs) based on real-time operational data.

Other AI integrations under development focus on TTPs for aerial defense, counter-UAS and ISR solutions. These integrations will support detection, tracking and engagement workflows across distributed, edge and contested environments. SNC's flagship command-and-control platform, SNC TRAX® Software, connects over one million systems on the network, a number expected to grow as autonomous unmanned systems production accelerates. Meeting that scale will require highly accurate AI enablement, which is a key component of the joint development partnership.

The partnership reflects a broader shift toward embedding native AI directly into mission systems to reduce latency, improve transparency and provide operators with actionable, trusted insights in time-sensitive scenarios. As systems move toward increased levels of autonomy, Seekr's patented explainability technology becomes an important determinant in trusted systems for mission success.

About Seekr

Seekr is the leader in explainable, defensible AI built for critical decisions in environments that demand accuracy and accountability. Seekr's technology and products help enterprises and government agencies deploy domain-specific large language models (LLMs), vision language models (VLMs) that understand the physical world, and AI agents trained on their own data – across any infrastructure, including sovereign deployments. Backed by robust verification and validation tools that surface the provenance and intent behind every model decision, Seekr delivers AI that organizations can audit and defend across all modalities.

About SNC

SNC is a trusted global leader in aerospace and national security. Our innovative solutions enable connected protection through command, control and communications systems, as well as ISR, cyber, electromagnetic spectrum management, and other high capabilities for national security systems across all domains – sea, land, air, space and cyber. As a longstanding leader in defense technology, SNC is at the optimum intersection of commercial, defense, and non-traditional contractors. We are one of the only privately owned mid-tier A&D contractors, and we pride ourselves on our ability to invest early and often to ensure mission success on or ahead of schedule. It is part of our mission to always stay one step ahead; working on solutions today to solve the problems of tomorrow. Founded in 1963, SNC is owned by Chairwoman Eren Ozmen and CEO Fatih Ozmen.

MEDIA CONTACTS:

SNC

Ayse Caglar

+1 775-331-0222

[email protected]

SEEKR

Colby Proffitt

[email protected]

SOURCE Seekr Technologies