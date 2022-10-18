Seekr Launches Shopping with Verishop

The partnership will be rolled out in multiple phases and puts a spotlight on independent and emerging brands that typically find it difficult to get distribution on major tech platforms

VIENNA, Va., Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Seekr, an internet technology and content evaluation company, and Verishop, a social-commerce platform that champions independent brands and creators, today announced a multi-year agreement naming Verishop as the initial shopping feed provider for Seekr. As one of the largest aggregators for emerging designers, Verishop is fueling the discovery of the next generation of iconic brands in fashion, home, beauty and more, through personalized content feeds, livestream shopping and private shopping parties within the Verishop iOS app.

"Search engines are crucial to the shopping experience. Consumers increasingly turn to visual search to connect with the world around them. We are delighted to partner with a company that shares our values and understands the potential that AI brings to search and the online shopping experience," said Verishop co-founder and CEO Imran Khan.

The agreement will roll out in phases, with the two companies focused on delivering a seamless, visual and engaging shopping experience. Seekr Search results now include the entire Verishop catalog, which allows users to enter a shopping query, browse Verishop products and make a purchase. Additionally, a Shopping Widget powered by Verishop will return relevant shopping products on the main Seekr Search page.

The second phase will follow in late Q1 2023 and offer enhancements to Seekr's shopping integration, including the Verishop Livestream experience. Advanced shopping filters and sorting will make it easier for customers to purchase items while streamlining promotional opportunities for retailers by making it easier for them to list and advertise their products. The advanced filters will include shopping by category, brand, size, color, cause and sale. Seekr will add the filters along with Verishop's sorting capabilities, including recommended, review score, newest, price, best seller, 'you may also like', and recommended by creators. Starting with Verishop brands, retailers will have a chance to promote their products via dedicated shopping pages as a default on the Seekr Shopping Tab, for example, travel essentials, summer and holiday. The third phase is planned for late Q2 2023 and will integrate more robust product listing advertisements and personalization to enhance users' shopping experience.

"At Seekr, we constantly look for ways to improve people's lives, not just online but everywhere. The partnership with Verishop allows us to deliver a robust experience while supporting small businesses and independent brands that are a vital part of our economy," said Pat Condo, Seekr founder and CEO.

Seekr is an internet technology and content evaluation company that prioritizes transparency and empowers users with choice and control by streamlining access to reliable information. Powered by AI, Seekr offers the first fully transparent search engine that reimagines what web results can look like when they reveal bias and misinformation. Seekr utilizes an independent search index, sophisticated data science and rigorous journalistic standards to determine the quality of news articles and their political lean — giving consumers access to technology that makes it easy to find trustworthy content in context.

Verishop is on a mission to make the discovery of independent brands easier. Whether it be a small, BIPOC-owned business, female-founded brand, or responsible products, we offer many ways to shop based on your individualized interests. Choose from thousands of independent brands with the help of our passionate creators as well as our discovery tools, such as Livestream Shopping, Shop Party, or shoppable content feeds. No matter how you choose to shop, conveniently check out everything in one place with Free Shipping over $35, Free Returns, Best Price Guarantee, and exceptional 24/7 Customer Service. Come shop at Verishop and discover something different you'll love!

