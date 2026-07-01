Seekr Partners with Enabled Intelligence to Combine Precision Data Labeling with Purpose-Built, Explainable AI for Enterprise Customers

RESTON, Va., July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Seekr, the leader in explainable, defensible AI, today announced the launch of its partnership with Enabled Intelligence, the leader in high-precision AI data labeling, annotation, and data quality assurance, to provide trusted, secure, and customizable AI tools with unmatched precision and accuracy for enterprise customers.

By pairing the SeekrFlow platform for building, governing, and deploying purpose-built AI with Enabled Intelligence's high-precision data labeling, annotation, and quality assurance, the partnership gives enterprise customers AI systems that are precise, explainable, and secure by design. Together, the companies enable customers to build reliable models optimized for their specific requirements - rather than relying on expensive general-purpose models or being limited to open web text, image, and video.

What sets the partnership apart is the quality of the data underneath it. Enabled Intelligence brings a U.S.-based workforce of full-time, vetted experts – including geospatial analysts and former military personnel – who specialize in annotating the most complex and sensitive data across imagery, video, text, audio, and other modalities. This expert-in-the-loop approach delivers a level of precision that crowdsourced or fully automated labeling cannot match, reducing the errors and ambiguity that lead to model hallucinations. The result is AI customers can trust, because the data it learns from is accurate, traceable, and purpose-built for their domain.

As part of the combined offering, customers gain access to enterprise-tailored language-vision models, analytics capabilities, and pre-built AI agents for sophisticated use cases - including the SeekrGeo platform for geospatial reasoning, enriched by Enabled Intelligence's expertly curated, multi-modal datasets. Together, these capabilities surface patterns and activity that off-the-shelf agentic AI cannot.

"Deploying AI out of the box isn't enough for organizations that want a competitive edge," said Peter Kant, Enabled Intelligence CEO. "Our partnership with Seekr pairs best-in-class platform tools with precision labeling and analysis, giving customers sophisticated AI solutions they can act on with confidence. Whether they're interpreting complex geospatial data or surfacing the patterns that matter in their own operations, these precision tools turn raw data into reliable, explainable insight."

"Whether they are in financial services, supply chain & logistics, critical infrastructure and utilities, or another high-stakes industry, these customers demand the highest level of precision and the explainability required of purpose-built AI models and agents that are securely trained using their own proprietary data," said Rob Clark, Seekr President. "Adding Enabled Intelligence's unparalleled, high-precision data labeling and proprietary AI model quality assurance tools and capabilities to Seekr's platform ensures those customers get the most accurate, explainable, purpose-built AI that solves their toughest challenges."

ABOUT ENABLED INTELLIGENCE

Enabled Intelligence specializes in full cycle AI development including data acquisition and conditioning, labeling and annotation, and the engineering and deployment of high-performance custom models for military, government and those in the health care, financial services, and energy industries. Enabled Intelligence's open architecture software platform – EnkI – supports real time data ingestion and AI data quality management, which ensure that quality data is leveraged into quality AI insights.

ABOUT SEEKR

Seekr is the leader in explainable, defensible AI built for critical decisions in environments that demand accuracy and accountability. Seekr's technology and products help enterprises and government agencies deploy domain-specific large language models (LLMs), vision language models (VLMs) that understand the physical world, and AI agents trained on their own data – across any infrastructure, including sovereign deployments. Backed by robust verification and validation tools that surface the provenance and intent behind every model decision, Seekr delivers AI that organizations can audit and defend across all modalities. Learn more at seekr.com.

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SOURCE Seekr Technologies