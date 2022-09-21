Seel and 17TRACK Partner Up to Bring Peace of Mind to the Package Tracking Industry

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Packages across the U.S have been experiencing delays due to supply chain disruption and labor shortages. USPS is reporting that its packages are delayed for up to two weeks, while FedEx and UPS are having similar issues meeting their on-time delivery standards. At the same time, over 1.7 million packages across the states are lost in transit everyday. The risk of important packages getting delayed or not arriving can be anxiety inducing, which is why millions of people use package tracking tools everyday.

To ease consumers' shipping anxiety, 17TRACK and Seel are partnering together to roll out "Green Package Protection" in the U.S. Starting today, 17TRACK users can 1-click lock in a guaranteed delivery date of their package, without leaving the tracking page. If their packages don't arrive before the locked in delivery date (or not arrive at all), consumers can receive compensation up to $100 for the inconvenience.

In addition, domestic shipments protected by the Green Package Protection will be 100% carbon neutral. That means any greenhouse gas (GHG) created in transit will be eliminated by tree planting or other carbon offsetting projects. We believe in doing well by doing good, and this is our way of contributing to a more sustainable future.

The partnership between 17TRACK and Seel is a perfect match between two market leaders in their respective space, and comes at a time when consumers need it the most. For Seel, it also marks our first step into cross border commerce and logistics underwriting. The powerful underwriting capabilities and robust API that we spent years developing enabled us to quickly bring Green Package Protection to the 17TRACK platform, bringing peace of mind to millions of consumers while adding new net revenue for our partner.

Seel is building a new category of insurance around post-purchase guarantees. By abstracting away different risks and complexities in commerce, Seel enables brands, marketplaces and SaaS businesses to unlock better experience for their customers while earning net revenue and widening profit margin. Backed with $24M in Seed and Series A funding from Lightspeed Venture Partners, Foundation Capital and other top Fintech investors, Seel is quickly growing into the new risk infrastructure for commerce.

Meanwhile, boasting over 1.6 million daily active users (DAU) and 77 million daily tracking requests, 17TRACK is one of the most widely used package tracking platforms, enabling users to track their packages one-stop under various scenarios. Its parent company also recently announced a $110M Series D investment to further its mission of making commerce accessible to merchants everywhere.

