Seelaus Asset Management, LLC expands its Impact Investment Offering in Agency MBS with the launch of the Seelaus Housing Equality Fund, LP

CHATHAM, N.J., Oct. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Seelaus Asset Management, LLC (SAM) announced the launch of the Seelaus Housing Equality Fund, LP - an impact investment strategy designed to address access to affordable housing in underserved communities while offering investors a competitive rate of return. With this launch, SAM took another step forward in its commitment to driving impact through investments in partnership with its clients. The fund structure is able to fulfill a wide range of impact and investment objectives from a nationwide to regional focus benchmarked against relevant fixed income indices.

The Seelaus Housing Equality Fund will invest in Agency MBS Pools and CMOs, and will target low income, high minority, high poverty, and low home ownership communities in New Jersey. Post this Seelaus Asset Management

The seed investors in the fund are the Geraldine R. Dodge Foundation and The Community Foundation of NJ, who collaborated with the SAM investment team to create a fund supporting access to home ownership in underserved communities in the State of New Jersey. The Seelaus Housing Equality Fund will invest in Agency MBS Pools and CMOs, and will target low income, high minority, high poverty, and low home ownership communities in New Jersey.

"We are grateful to these two foundations for recognizing they could align their investment portfolio with their organization's mission and values without any concession on their investment objectives," said CEO Annie Seelaus. "This is a unique, liquid approach to addressing a need in our communities, and in partnering with a women-owned asset manager our investors are generating what we call double impact."

While the initial sleeve of the fund launch is designed to support access to affordable home ownership in New Jersey based communities, Seelaus Asset Management offers its investors the opportunity to address other geographies or demographics with their investment as well. "I believe the market backdrop is supportive of this asset class and our approach is a true differentiator," said Senior Portfolio Manager Dave Mangone. "The fund is able to support additional cities, states, and individual communities. Should client needs call for more specific impact support, the strategy is available as a separately managed account with almost limitless impact customization."

The ability to target specific geographies also makes this investment an ideal solution for buyers of Community Reinvestment Act (CRA) credit.

If you would like to learn more about this fund or Seelaus Asset Management, please reach out to [email protected] or call 1-800-922-0584.

The information contained herein is provided for informational and discussion purposes only and is not intended and may not be relied on in any manner as, legal, tax or investment advice or as an offer to sell or be viewed as a solicitation of an offer to buy an interest in the Fund or other investment vehicles sponsored or managed by Seelaus Asset Management, LLC (the "Investment Manager"). As with any investment, there is a risk of loss of value based on a variety of risks associated with this investment which include, but are not limited to, market risk, liquidity risk, concentration risk, and credit risk. Before deciding to invest in the Seelaus Housing Equality Fund, LP, investors should read and be familiar with the Offering Memorandum and understand the risk factors contained therein including those previously mentioned.

Seelaus Asset Management, LLC ("SAM") is a subsidiary of R. Seelaus & Co., Inc. and is a SEC-registered investment advisor. It specializes in fixed income portfolio management and tactical asset allocation investment strategies for private clients, family offices, financial advisors, insurance companies, pension plans and other institutional investors. SAM strategies include those focused on impact investing, municipal bonds, corporate bonds, MBS, and domestic equities. The firm has offices in Chatham NJ and Redbank NJ. SAM is qualified to do business in various state jurisdictions where required.

