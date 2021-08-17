SeeLevel HX and Shop'n Chek Latin America Forge Alliance

ATLANTA, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlanta-based SeeLevel HX today announced a strategic alliance with Shop'n Chek Latin America . Collectively the two companies have 49 years developing customer experience management programs with a shopper database of 900,000, representing one of the largest shopper networks in the industry.

"Our partners need to share the same values and guiding principles toward client execution as we do," said Lisa van Kesteren, SeeLevel HX CEO. "Shop'n Chek Latin America is recognized as the industry leader with a 20-year proven track record managing teams and maintaining the highest-quality standards for shopper recruiting, data collection and reporting."

"I'm pumped about the future of our company," said Laura Livers, Executive Vice President, SeeLevel HX. "As we accelerate our growth plans, this is a natural fit for us and our collective clients. As we partner with clients who have international presence, it is important clients receive the same level of service and having a trusted partner in Shop'n Chek Latin America helps provide that level of service month-over-month."

"After observing the evolution of the market research sector, our strategic alliance with SeeLevel HX comes at the right time to develop a new range of services to respond better to the industry needs, by optimizing product and service design," commented Myriam Monetti, Shop'n Chek LatAm CEO. "We are delighted to start a new chapter with old mates, the best professionals in this business today. This alliance will leverage the companies' respective strengths in the region."

About SeeLevel HX

SeeLevel HX is a Customer Experience measurement company combining the expertise of two leading companies – Mystery Researchers and Beyond Hello, best known for our hallmark mystery shopping programs. SeeLevel HX provides clients with critical insight into the issues that drive the customer experience and impact sales. Our solutions leverage the deep domain expertise of our executive team and staff, covering all customer-facing industries, CPG companies and manufacturers.

Our suite of B2C and B2B mystery shopping measurement solutions includes Mobile App and GPS Testing, Compliance Audits, Pricing Studies, Social Media Monitoring, Online Customer Experience, Market Landscape, and Competitive Analysis.

About Shop'n Chek Latin America

Shop'n Chek LatAm , headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina, specializes in Quality and Customer Experience programs with more than 20 years providing services in Latin America. Started in 1999 with mystery shopping services, pioneering a completely new solution for B2C and B2B needs at that time. Since those times, SNC have undergone a professional and technological transformation that allows us to offer a myriad of tools for a 360° vision of consumer's expectation and experience providing not only information but also big data analysis (mystery shopping, digital research, social listening, AI analytics, web crawl and web scrap). We partner with our diverse portfolio of clients to analyze their needs and advise them on the tools and solutions that will allow them to achieve their objectives. We have local field supervisors and shopper's data base in Argentina, Uruguay, Chile, Peru, Ecuador, Colombia, Mexico, Panama, Guatemala, Honduras, and Puerto Rico.

