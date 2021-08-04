SeeLevel HX Appoints Laura Livers to Lead Its Growth Strategy

ATLANTA, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SeeLevel HX , a leading provider of client experience programs, today announced Laura Livers has joined the company as Executive Vice President, leading the company's strategic growth initiatives.

Livers brings 30+ years of marketing research and data collection experience partnering with various types of researchers, including insights providers, brand and consulting agencies, and Fortune 500 companies. Prior to joining Focus Pointe Global, now Schlesinger Group, in 2009, Livers served as President of mystery shopping firm Shop'n Chek Worldwide, now MarketForce.



"I am thrilled to be joining the team at SeeLevel HX. This opportunity brings me back to my roots in the customer experience measurement industry where I began my career," said Livers. "With today's clients seeking ways to bring the customers' voice to the Board Room, SeeLevel HX's unparalleled industry expertise and best-in-class technology assets, together with the highest level of personalized customer service, is the ideal platform from which to build on."

"We look forward to Laura's strategic growth strategy and operational expertise," said Lisa Van Kesteren, SeeLevel HX CEO. "Laura is recognized as an industry leader with a proven track record building, growing, and managing teams that keep the client at the forefront. Her passion and commitment to quality will help drive success for both SeeLevel HX and our clients."

About SeeLevel HX

SeeLevel HX is a Customer Experience organization combining the expertise and execution of two leading business intelligence companies – Mystery Researchers and Beyond Hello. With a combined corporate experience of more than 90 years developing, executing, and delivering custom business intelligence programs, we are uniquely positioned to help business leaders make informed and impactful decisions. Whether it's strategy evaluation for a CEO, execution measurement required by a COO, or experience delivery data needed by a CMO, SeeLevel HX has the infrastructure and business expertise to deliver exceptional results. SeeLevel HX and our proprietary panels provide our clients with relevant data specific to industries and to an organization's strategic objectives. We apply a consultative approach to the development of customer experience programs led by category experts with a broad range of experience both as practitioners and project managers. We deliver mission-critical information to solve business challenges by building custom intelligence solutions to meet your unique business needs.

Our suite of B2C and B2B mystery shopping measurement solutions includes Mobile App and GPS Testing, Social Media Monitoring, Online Customer Experience, Market Landscape, and Competitive Analysis.

Contact:

Laura Livers, EVP

+1 (404) 666-7760 ext. 6002

[email protected]

