Seelos Announces Issuance of a New Patent and an Additional Notice of Allowance in Japan for Intranasal Racemic Ketamine (SLS-002)

NEW YORK, Sept. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SEEL), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of therapies for central nervous system disorders and rare diseases, announced today that it has received an issued patent from the Japanese Patent Office (Japanese patent number 6722453) covering SLS-002 titled: ANXIOLYTIC COMPOSITION, FORMULATION AND METHOD OF USE. The issued claims cover a formulation and method of using SLS-002 to treat patients experiencing anxiety due to phobic disorders such as: Specific Phobia, Agoraphobia, and Social Phobia.

Additionally, Seelos has received a Notice of Allowance from the Japanese Patent Office (Japanese patent application number 2018-124196) covering SLS-002 titled: ANXIOLYTIC COMPOSITION, FORMULATION AND METHOD OF USE. The allowed claims cover a formulation and method of using SLS-002 to prevent anxiety in patients prior to medical or dental procedures.

