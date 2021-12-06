Seelos Therapeutics Announces Issuance of Composition of Matter Patent in Japan for SLS-007

NEW YORK, Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SEEL), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of therapies for central nervous system disorders and rare diseases, announced today that it has received an issued patent from the Japanese Patent Office (Japanese patent number 6968839, titled: STRUCTURE-BASED PEPTIDE INHIBITORS OF ALPHA-SYNUCLEIN AGGREGATION), covering the composition of matter for SLS-007, a potentially disease-modifying gene therapy focused on intracellular alpha-synuclein (α-synuclein) aggregation in Parkinson's disease (PD).

Seelos is currently conducting in vivo pre-clinical studies delivering SLS-007 via an adeno-associated virus (AAV) that is designed to target the non-amyloid component core (NACore) of α-synuclein to inhibit abnormal aggregation and accumulation of the α-synuclein protein in the brains of patients with Parkinson's Disease (PD). The preclinical studies are designed to establish the in vivo pharmacokinetic and pharmacodynamic profiles and target engagement parameters of SLS-007.

As previously announced, Seelos was issued a composition of matter patent for SLS-007 in the U.S. in October 2020.

About SLS-007

SLS-007 is a family of rationally designed peptidic inhibitors that target the NACore of α-synuclein to inhibit abnormal aggregation and accumulation of this protein in the brains of patients with PD. The overexpression of α-synuclein leads to the formation of α-synuclein aggregates which comprise Lewy bodies and neurites which are the hallmarks of the pathogenesis of PD. Recent in vitro and cell culture research have shown that SLS-007 has the potential to stop the propagation and seeding of α-synuclein aggregates.

These statements include, among others, those regarding the potential for SLS-007 to be a disease-modifying gene focused on intracellular α-synuclein aggregation in PD, the initiation and completion of the preclinical study of SLS-007, the ability of SLS-007 and related peptides to slow the progression of PD by stopping the seeding and potential propagation of α-synuclein aggregates, expectations regarding the results of the study, including the establishment of the in vivo pharmacokinetic and pharmacodynamics profiles and target engagement parameters of SLS-007. These statements are based on Seelos' current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of factors and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Risks associated with Seelos' business include, but are not limited to, the risk of not successfully executing its preclinical and clinical studies and not gaining marketing approvals for its product candidates, the risk that prior test results may not be replicated in future studies and trials, the risks that clinical study results may not meet any or all endpoints of a clinical study and that any data generated from such studies may not support a regulatory submission or approval, the risks associated with the implementation of a new business strategy, the risks related to raising capital to fund its development plans and ongoing operations, risks related to Seelos' current stock price, risks related to the global impact of COVID-19, as well as other factors expressed in Seelos' periodic filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q.

