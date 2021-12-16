Seelos Therapeutics to Participate in the 11th Annual LifeSci Partners Corporate Access Event

NEW YORK, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SEEL), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of therapies for central nervous system disorders and rare diseases, today announced that it will participate in the 11th Annual LifeSci Partners Corporate Access Event, January 5-7th, 2022.

Raj Mehra, Ph.D., Chairman and CEO will host 1x1 meetings virtually on Wednesday-Friday, January 5-7th, 2022.

About the 11th Annual LifeSci Partners Corporate Access Event

The LifeSci Partners 11th Annual Corporate Access Event will feature more than 200 innovative publicly traded and privately held biotechnology, medical technology, pharmaceutical, life sciences, and digital health companies from across the globe.



This event will include 1x1 meetings with company senior management teams and panel discussions featuring KOLs, CEOs, specialized investors, and healthcare experts highlighting the most relevant topics impacting the life sciences industry today.

About Seelos Therapeutics:

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and advancement of novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs for the benefit of patients with central nervous system (CNS) disorders and other rare diseases. The Company's robust portfolio includes several late-stage clinical assets targeting indications including Acute Suicidal Ideation and Behavior (ASIB) in Major Depressive Disorder (MDD) or Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), Spinocerebellar ataxia (SCA), Sanfilippo syndrome, Parkinson's Disease, other psychiatric and movement disorders plus orphan diseases.

