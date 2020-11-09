Seelos Therapeutics to Participate in the 3rd International Conference on Sanfilippo Syndrome and Related Diseases

NEW YORK, Nov. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SEEL), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of therapies for central nervous system disorders and rare diseases, today announced that it will participate in the 3rd International Conference on Sanfilippo syndrome and related diseases sponsored by the Fondation Sanfilippo Suisse (Sanfilippo Foundation Switzerland).

On Friday Nov. 13th at 2:30pm CET (8:30am ET), Raj Mehra, Ph.D., Chairman and CEO will host a discussion titled: Trehalose (SLS-005) a Small Molecule for MPS III, OPMD and SCA3.

This online conference will bring together participants from all over the world including academics, clinicians and professors, managements of public and private biotechnology companies, as well as families with children affected by these diseases. The aim of the conference is not only to present the progress of current and future research and clinical trials, but also to help strengthen the model of international cooperation between researchers, industry, and patient groups.

Online registration: https://fondation-sanfilippo.optionk.com

About Fondation Sanfilippo Suisse

The Sanfilippo Foundation Switzerland was founded 12 years ago by Frédéric Morel and embodies hope for many parents whose children suffer from Sanfilippo syndrome. Together, its Foundation board, its Scientific Committee, and its Action Committee act to encourage, develop, fund and promote any innovative scientific research program to provide therapeutic solutions for children with mucopolysaccharidosis type III (Sanfilippo syndrome).

Since the non-profit organization was founded, it has raised more than 8 million Swiss Francs and financed 10 research programs.

Different approaches to the development of treatments for the Sanfilippo syndrome have been supported. The increasing understanding of the pathophysiology of the Sanfilippo syndrome gives hope that the development of a treatment is possible. To date, there are only symptomatic treatments whose effectiveness varies according to the patient. Therefore, it is important to continue supporting promising programs over the long run. It is thanks to this strategy that several research programs are currently at the clinical trials stage. Despite ongoing clinical tests, the Sanfilippo syndrome is still incurable and children suffering from it have a very short life expectancy.

The Sanfilippo Foundation Switzerland also runs awareness campaigns with regards to the issue of rare disease as a global public health challenge.

About Trehalose

Trehalose is a low molecular weight disaccharide (0.342 kDa) that crosses the blood brain barrier, stabilizes proteins, and, importantly, activates autophagy, which is the process that clears material from cells. In several animal models of diseases associated with abnormal cellular protein aggregation or storage of pathologic material, it has been shown to reduce aggregation of misfolded proteins and reduce accumulation of pathologic material. Trehalose activates autophagy through the activation of Transcription Factor EB (TFEB), a key factor in lysosomal and autophagy gene expression. Activation of TFEB is an emerging therapeutic target for a number of diseases with pathologic accumulation of storage material.

About Seelos Therapeutics

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and advancement of novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs for the benefit of patients with central nervous system (CNS) disorders and other rare diseases. The Company's robust portfolio includes several late-stage clinical assets targeting indications including Acute Suicidal Ideation and Behavior (ASIB) in Major Depressive Disorder (MDD) or Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), Sanfilippo syndrome, Parkinson's Disease, other psychiatric and movement disorders plus orphan diseases.

For more information, please visit our website: http://seelostherapeutics.com, the content of which is not incorporated herein by reference.

Forward Looking Statements

Statements made in this press release and during any presentation, meeting or discussion, which are not historical in nature, constitute forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provided by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, among others, those regarding Seelos' pipeline and plans with respect to Trehalose (SLS-005) and its clinical trials for Trehalose (SLS-005). These statements are based on Seelos' current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of factors and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Risks associated to Seelos' business include, but are not limited to, the risk of not successfully executing its preclinical and clinical studies and not gaining marketing approvals for its product candidates, the risks associated with the implementation of a new business strategy, the risks related to raising capital to fund its development plans and ongoing operations, risks related to Seelos' current stock price, risks related to the global impact of COVID-19, as well as other factors expressed in Seelos' periodic filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in our forward-looking statements are reasonable, we do not know whether our expectations will prove correct. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, even if subsequently made available by us on our website or otherwise. We do not undertake any obligation to update, amend or clarify these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.

