Seelos Therapeutics to Participate in Two Upcoming Healthcare Conferences

News provided by

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc.

22 May, 2023, 08:00 ET

NEW YORK, May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SEEL) ("Seelos"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of therapies for central nervous system disorders and rare diseases, today announced that it will participate in two upcoming healthcare conferences:

  • the Benchmark Healthcare House Call Virtual Conference to be held on May 23rd; and
  • the 2023 Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference to be held in New York City, NY, on June 7-9, 2023.

Seelos senior management will host one-on-one and small group meetings in the Benchmark Healthcare House Call Virtual Conference on May 23rd.

To register for the Benchmark Healthcare House Call Virtual Conference, please visit here.

Raj Mehra, Ph.D., Chairman and CEO of Seelos, will present on Thursday, June 8th at 9:00 AM ET at the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference. Dr. Mehra and Seelos senior management will also host one-on-one meetings.

The Seelos presentation webcast at the 2023 Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference may be accessed here.

The 2023 Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference is an annual gathering of over 500 public & private healthcare companies and 3,000 leading executives, institutional investors, private equity investors & VCs, where attendees address near-term and long-term investment opportunities and discuss the current trends driving healthcare in the U.S. and internationally.

About Seelos Therapeutics

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and advancement of novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs for the benefit of patients with central nervous system (CNS) disorders and other rare diseases. The Company's robust portfolio includes several late-stage clinical assets targeting indications including Acute Suicidal Ideation and Behavior (ASIB) in Major Depressive Disorder (MDD), amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and spinocerebellar ataxia (SCA), as well as early-stage programs in Huntington's disease, Alzheimer's disease, and Parkinson's disease.

For more information, please visit our website: http://seelostherapeutics.com, the content of which is not incorporated herein by reference.

Contact Information:

Anthony Marciano
Head of Corporate Communications
Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SEEL)
300 Park Avenue
New York, NY 10022
(646) 293-2136
[email protected] 
https://seelostherapeutics.com/ 
https://twitter.com/seelostx 
https://www.linkedin.com/company/seelos

Mike Moyer Managing Director
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
250 West 55th St., Suite 3401 
New York, NY 10019
(617) 308-4306
[email protected]

SOURCE Seelos Therapeutics, Inc.

Also from this source

Seelos Therapeutics Provides Clinical Update and Reports First Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Seelos Therapeutics to Present a Poster on SLS-009 at the American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy (ASGCT) 26th Annual Meeting

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.