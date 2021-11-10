Seelos Therapeutics to Present at the 4th Annual ALS ONE Research Symposium

NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SEEL), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of therapies for central nervous system disorders and rare diseases, today announced that it has been selected to present at the 4th Annual ALS ONE Research Symposium, November 29-30th, 2021.

Raj Mehra, Ph.D., Chairman and CEO will present as part of the industry updates on Tuesday, November 30th from 2:00-3:00pm ET to discuss SLS-005 (trehalose injection, 90.5 mg/mL for intravenous infusion) for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) which is the most recent regimen to be added on the HEALEY ALS Platform Trial.

The HEALEY ALS Platform Trial is designed to evaluate multiple investigational treatments simultaneously, thus accelerating the development of effective and breakthrough treatments for people living with ALS. Trehalose would be the fifth regimen in the Platform Trial. The Sean M. Healey & AMG Center for ALS works closely with the Northeast ALS Consortium (NEALS) and industry partners to tailor the Platform Trial arm to their experimental study drugs.

About ALS ONE

ALS ONE is a collaboration bringing together world-leading ALS researchers, doctors, and care practitioners focused on finding treatments for ALS and novel approaches to improve care and quality of life for individuals currently living with the disease. The unprecedented linking of minds and resources from Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH), University of Massachusetts Medical Center, ALS Therapy Development Institute (ALS TDI), and Compassionate Care ALS (CCALS) is unique for its leadership in efficiency, dedication to innovative research, and commitment to increasing access to care and treatment.

ALS ONE's collaboration includes Dr. Merit Cudkowicz, MD, MSc, Chief of Neurology, Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH); Dr. Robert Brown Jr., MD, DPhil, Chief of Neurology, UMass Medical Center; Dr. James Berry, MD, Co-Director of the MGH Neuromuscular Division and of the MGH ALS Unit; Dr. Fernando Vieira, MD, Chief Executive Officer, ALS Therapy Development Institute; and Ron Hoffman, Founder and Director Compassionate Care ALS (CCALS).

Learn more about ALS ONE online at ALS ONE.org and for symposium information: https://2021alsoneresearchsymposium.splashthat.com/

About the Sean M. Healey & AMG Center

The Sean M. Healey & AMG Center at Massachusetts General Hospital, in collaboration with the Northeast ALS Consortium (NEALS), has launched the first ever platform trial for ALS. This project aims to greatly accelerate the timelines towards effective ALS treatments and to provide greater trial access for patients affected by this devastating disease.

The HEALEY ALS Platform Trial's investigational new drug application (IND) was approved by the FDA in January 2020 and is a collaborative effort with the initial goal of 54 clinical trial sites prepared to enroll patients this year across the U.S. to provide greater access to patients wishing to participate.

For Healey ALS Platform Trial updates: https://www.massgeneral.org/neurology/als/research/platform-trial-news/

About Seelos Therapeutics

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and advancement of novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs for the benefit of patients with central nervous system (CNS) disorders and other rare diseases. The Company's robust portfolio includes several late-stage clinical assets targeting indications including Acute Suicidal Ideation and Behavior (ASIB) in Major Depressive Disorder (MDD) or Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), Sanfilippo syndrome, Parkinson's Disease, other psychiatric and movement disorders plus orphan diseases.

For more information, please visit our website: http://seelostherapeutics.com, the content of which is not incorporated herein by reference.

Contact Information:

Anthony Marciano

Chief Communications Officer

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SEEL)

300 Park Avenue

New York, NY 10022

(646) 293-2136

[email protected]

https://seelostherapeutics.com/

https://twitter.com/seelostx

https://www.linkedin.com/company/seelos

SOURCE Seelos Therapeutics, Inc.

Related Links

https://seelostherapeutics.com/

