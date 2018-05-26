Seeman Holtz Is Slated To Be Associate Sponsor Of Reigning Indy 500 Champion Takuma Sato's Entry For The Indianapolis 500

"It's great to have Seeman Holtz Property & Casualty Inc. join our team for the Indy 500," said Bobby Rahal, co-owner of Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing with David Letterman and Michael Lanigan.

Seeman Holtz branding will appear on Sato's race car that will start 16th in the 33-car field as well as on the sleeve of his race suit and in view on the in-car camera.

"We are excited to partner with Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing to continue to expand our business, raise awareness of our services and deliver on consumer-focused strategies," said Marshal Seeman, President of Seeman Holtz Property & Casualty. "We have a history of connecting top professionals and their clients with leading insurance solutions. We look forward to building a long-term business with RLL and delivering on the services the team needs."

Sato, a native of Tokyo, Japan, has made 140 starts in the IndyCar Series since his rookie season in 2010. His Indy car highlights include wins in the 2017 Indianapolis 500 and the 2013 Toyota Grand Prix of Long Beach – two of the premier races in the series -- and a total of six podium finishes. Also, he has earned seven Indy car poles and led a total of 471 laps. Before joining the IndyCar Series, he competed in 90 Formula One races between 2002-2008 with his highest finish of third at the 2003 United States Grand Prix.

The 102nd Indianapolis 500 will be televised live on ABC beginning at 11 AM ET on Sunday, May 27. For more details about the Series, please visit www.indycar.com.

About Seeman Holtz

The Seeman Holtz family of companies provides comprehensive insurance services to clients across the country. Seeman Holtz Property & Casualty, Inc. continues to target high-quality independent agencies for strategic expansion and continued growth throughout the United States. The company offers homeowner's policies, automobile insurance, renter's policies, umbrella coverage, commercial and employee coverage, personal liability coverage, employee benefits and human resources.

Contact:

Eric Holtz

Seeman Holtz Property & Casualty

844.255.6639

eric@seemanholtzpc.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/seeman-holtz-is-slated-to-be-associate-sponsor-of-reigning-indy-500-champion-takuma-satos-entry-for-the-indianapolis-500-300655311.html

SOURCE Seeman Holtz Property & Casualty, Inc.