Seeman Holtz Private Client Group Enhances Management Team to Continue Explosive Growth

BOCA RATON, Fla., Oct. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Seeman Holtz Property & Casualty is proud to announce the expansion of the management team for Seeman Holtz Private Client Group, its high net worth personal lines insurance division.

The Seeman Holtz Family of Companies provides comprehensive financial risk management and value-added client service to individuals and businesses. The Seeman Holtz Private Client Group team specializes in the unique insurance needs of high net worth families across the country.

The expanded management team will enhance the coordination of the Private Client Group with the other technical insurance specialists across the Seeman Holtz Family of Companies to meet the ever-changing needs of our high net worth clientele.

Somtip Brunner, Vice President of Sales for Private Client Group, will be joined by Terry Sgammato, National Director of Sales and Marketing for the Seeman Holtz Family of Companies, and Kodi Sisk, Director of Operations and Carrier Relations. Marshal Seeman, President of Seeman Holtz Property and Casualty, commented, "Our Private Client Group has experienced explosive growth, and we were ready to include Terry and Kodi into the strategic management team." Eric Holtz, Executive Vice President, added, "Our high net worth and ultra-high net worth clients have complicated and unique personal and business needs. The additions to the management team will provide greater integration and coordination of all our technical experts enabling us to provide better service and value to all our client relationships."

Seeman Holtz Private Client Specialty Carriers:

Chubb

The Cincinnati Insurance Company

AIG Private Client Group

PURE

VAULT

Berkley One

Seeman Holtz Property & Casualty offers:

Private Client

Personal Lines Insurance

Commercial, Trucking, Marine Insurance

Payroll

Employee Benefits

Human Capital Management

Professional Liability Insurance

Medical Malpractice

About Our Company:

The Seeman Holtz family of companies provides comprehensive risk management, financial and insurance advice to clients across the country.

Contact: Eric Holtz

Seeman Holtz Property & Casualty

844.255.6639

[email protected]

SOURCE Seeman Holtz Property & Casualty, Inc.