Seeman Holtz Private Client Group is Proud to Announce Chubb Cornerstone Designation for 2021

BOCA RATON, Fla., April 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Marshal Seeman of Seeman Holtz Private Client Group is proud to announce our company's continued Cornerstone Partnership with Chubb Insurance for 2021. This is our third consecutive year with this designation, and it shows our commitment and dedication to our ultra-high net worth families worldwide.

Chubb Cornerstone designation represents an exclusive membership program comprised of only the top-performing agencies and brokers in the Chubb system. The select group of agencies represents just 3% of all Chubb-appointed agencies. With 15,000 agencies worldwide, the Cornerstone Program is Chubb's vehicle to recognize those agencies that have a deep understanding of its products and services and complement the company's focus on unparalleled service.

Somtip Brunner, Vice President of Sales, states, "We are proud to continue our relationship with Chubb. They are an outstanding partner to work with." Marshal Seeman, President of Seeman Holtz Property and Casualty, added, "It's an understatement, to say the least, that our clients and private client team have no complaints with Chubb. They are a tremendous part of our growth in Private Client." Eric Holtz, Executive Vice President, commented, "Upon investigation of the needs of our high net worth clients, we found that growing our relationship with Chubb is critical to Seeman Holtz PCG's ability to perform."

Chubb is the world's largest publicly traded property and casualty insurance company, serving customers and companies of all sizes with traditional and specialty insurance products and industry-leading claims and risk engineering services.

Seeman Holtz Private Client Group is proud to partner with Chubb to serve ultra-high net worth families and provide them with the tailored solutions to their personal risk management needs.

About Our Company:

The Seeman Holtz family of companies provides comprehensive risk management, financial, and insurance advice to clients across the country.

Contact: Eric Holtz

Seeman Holtz Property & Casualty

844.255.6639

[email protected]

SOURCE Seeman Holtz Property & Casualty, Inc.

