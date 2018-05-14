Seeman Holtz Property & Casualty Continues Its Rapid Expansion to the Midwest

First Choice Insurance has been serving the Poplar Bluff, Dexter, Cape Girardeau, Wappapello, Doniphan, Neelyville, Perryville, and Caruthersville area for over 20 years. They have specific training in Life Insurance and financial services and are Affordable Care Act trained and certified. Led by Steve Phillips and his team, First Choice is one of Missouri's fastest growing insurance agencies due to their commitment to excellence and dedication to customer care. This acquisition will strengthen Seeman Holtz Property & Casualty's foothold in the Midwest.

Seeman Holtz Property & Casualty, Inc. continues to target high-quality independent agencies for geographic expansion and continued growth throughout the United States. With the addition of First Choice Insurance Agency, Seeman Holtz Property & Casualty, Inc. will continue to reach new and current clients by helping them protect their most important valuables with not only the right insurance but with the right service for each client.

SHP&C offers:

Homeowner's Policy

Automobile Insurance

Renter's Policy

Private Client

Umbrella Coverage

Commercial and Employee Coverage

Personal Liability Coverage

Employee Benefits

Human Resources

Professional Liability Insurance

Marshal Seeman, President of Seeman Holtz Property and Casualty, stated, "We are excited to have Steve Phillips and his team join our family of companies. We have been working closely on a deal for some time. Steve provides us a platform to help us continue to build throughout the Midwest." Eric Holtz, Executive Vice President, and Chief Marketing Officer commented, "We are thrilled to have Steve on our team. Marshal and I were roommates at Washington University in St. Louis. It's great to continue building in Missouri with quality people." Brett Williams, Vice President, added, "First Choice is a great example of a high-quality agency with excellent clients."

About Our Company:

The Seeman Holtz family of companies provides comprehensive financial and insurance advice to clients across the country.

Contact: Eric Holtz

Seeman Holtz Property & Casualty

844.255.6639

eric@seemanholtzpc.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/seeman-holtz-property--casualty-continues-its-rapid-expansion-to-the-midwest-300647928.html

SOURCE Seeman Holtz Property & Casualty, Inc.