Seeman Holtz Property & Casualty Continues Its Rapid Expansion Up the Atlantic Coast

BOCA RATON, Fla., Oct. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Seeman Holtz Property & Casualty, LLC starts out the new year pleased to announce the acquisition of GIA Insurance Agency, LLC ("Geisenheimer Insurance Agency"), headquartered in Saddle Brook, New Jersey.

Geisenheimer Insurance Agency has been providing personal and commercial insurance to its clients with superior coverage at competitive premiums. Bringing extensive experience to exposure in sizeable real estate programs, wholesalers, distributors, and international coverage, Geisenheimer has been synonymous with security and peace of mind. It offers all types of coverages throughout the US, Canada, Asia, South America, Caribbean, Australia, and Europe. Led by Alan Geisenheimer since opening in 1972, it has seen steady growth in business each year for over 47 years.

Seeman Holtz Property & Casualty, LLC continues to target high-quality, independent agencies for geographic expansion and continued growth throughout the United States. With the addition of Geisenheimer Insurance Agency, Seeman Holtz Property & Casualty, LLC will continue to reach new and current clients by helping them protect their most important valuables with not only the right insurance but with the right service for each client.

SHP&C offers:

• All Personal Insurance lines

• Private Client

• Umbrella Coverage

• Commercial, Trucking, Marine Insurance

• Payroll

• Employee Benefits

• Human Capital Management

• Professional Liability Insurance

• Medical & Malpractice

Marshal Seeman, President of Seeman Holtz Property & Casualty, LLC stated, "The Geisenheimer Insurance Agency is a key acquisition to expand our footprint in New York and New Jersey. Alan and his team have tremendous experience and long-term relationships with their clients." Eric Holtz, Executive Vice President, added, "We are thrilled to have the Geisenheimer team join our family of companies. We are about building relationships – relationships with our team members, clients and communities. Geisenheimer exemplifies this philosophy."

About Our Company:

The Seeman Holtz family of companies provides comprehensive risk management, financial, and insurance advice to clients across the country.

Contact: Eric Holtz

Seeman Holtz Property & Casualty

844.255.6639

eric@seemanholtzpc.com

SOURCE Seeman Holtz Property & Casualty, LLC