Seeman Holtz Property & Casualty Extends Its Expansion Into Pennsylvania

BOCA RATON, Fla., Aug. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Seeman Holtz Property & Casualty, Inc. is pleased to announce the acquisition of Merchants Preferred Insurance Services, INC, headquartered in Erie, PA.

Merchants Preferred Insurance Services has been serving the Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia areas for over 25 years. Family owned and operated, Merchants offers highly personalized solutions for all commercial, personal, and auto insurance needs. Merchants Preferred Insurance Services is one of Pennsylvania's fastest growing insurance agencies. This acquisition will strengthen Seeman Holtz Property & Casualty's foothold in the Northeast.

Seeman Holtz Property & Casualty, Inc. continues to target high-quality independent agencies for geographic expansion and continued growth throughout the United States. With the addition of Merchants Preferred Insurance Services, Seeman Holtz Property & Casualty, Inc. will continue to reach new and current clients by helping them protect their most important valuables with not only the right insurance but with the right service for each client.

SHP&C offers:

Homeowner's Policy

Automobile Insurance

Renter's Policy

Private Client

Umbrella Coverage

Commercial and Employee Coverage

Personal Liability Coverage

Employee Benefits

Human Resources

Professional Liability Insurance

Marshal Seeman, President of Seeman Holtz Property and Casualty, stated, "We are pleased to have the Merchant team join our family of companies. They bring in excellent client and carrier relationships to our team." Brett Williams, Vice President, added, "The Merchant Preferred Insurance team will roll into our Vincent Urban Walker division in the Midwest. We look forward to bringing our client service model to their existing relationships."

