Seeman Holtz Property & Casualty, Inc. Acquires Another Book of Business For Continued Expansion in the Bayou State

BOCA RATON, Fla., May 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Seeman Holtz Property & Casualty, Inc. is pleased to announce the acquisition of the book of business from Affiliated Insurance Managers, Inc., headquartered in Morgan City, Louisiana. With over 30 years of serving the state of Louisiana, Affiliated has continually strived to bring the best coverage to its clients year after year. The addition of this book to Seeman Holtz's broad clientele provides an excellent opportunity for Seeman Holtz to bring their decades of insurance expertise to these new clients.
Seeman Holtz Property & Casualty, Inc. continues to target high-quality independent agencies for geographic expansion and continued growth throughout the United States. With the addition of this acquisition, Seeman Holtz Property & Casualty, Inc. will continue to reach new and current clients by helping them protect their most important valuables with not only the right coverage but with the right service for each client. SHP&C offers:
- Homeowner's Policy
- Automobile Insurance
- Renter's Policy
- Private Client
- Umbrella Coverage
- Commercial and Employee Coverage
- Personal Liability Coverage
Marshal Seeman, President of Seeman Holtz Property and Casualty, stated, "Acquiring the insurance business from Affiliated was a great pickup for us. Being able to bring aboard quality books of business will always be a part of our business model." Eric Holtz, Executive Vice President, and Chief Marketing Officer, stated, "We are happy to add the Affiliated client base to the Seeman Holtz family of companies. We look forward to bringing our comprehensive client service approach to all our new relationships."
About Our Company: The Seeman Holtz family of companies provides comprehensive financial and insurance advice to clients across the country.
Contact: Eric Holtz
Seeman Holtz Property & Casualty
844.255.6639
eric@seemanholtzpc.com
View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/seeman-holtz-property--casualty-inc-acquires-another-book-of-business-for-continued-expansion-in-the-bayou-state-300646637.html
SOURCE Seeman Holtz Property & Casualty, Inc.
Share this article