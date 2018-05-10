Seeman Holtz Property & Casualty, Inc. Acquires Another Book of Business For Continued Expansion in the Bayou State

Seeman Holtz Property & Casualty, Inc. continues to target high-quality independent agencies for geographic expansion and continued growth throughout the United States. With the addition of this acquisition, Seeman Holtz Property & Casualty, Inc. will continue to reach new and current clients by helping them protect their most important valuables with not only the right coverage but with the right service for each client. SHP&C offers:

Homeowner's Policy

Automobile Insurance

Renter's Policy

Private Client

Umbrella Coverage

Commercial and Employee Coverage

Personal Liability Coverage

Marshal Seeman, President of Seeman Holtz Property and Casualty, stated, "Acquiring the insurance business from Affiliated was a great pickup for us. Being able to bring aboard quality books of business will always be a part of our business model." Eric Holtz, Executive Vice President, and Chief Marketing Officer, stated, "We are happy to add the Affiliated client base to the Seeman Holtz family of companies. We look forward to bringing our comprehensive client service approach to all our new relationships."

About Our Company: The Seeman Holtz family of companies provides comprehensive financial and insurance advice to clients across the country.

