Seeman Holtz Property & Casualty, Inc. Acquires Federal Employee Business For Continued Expansion

BOCA RATON, Fla., April 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Seeman Holtz Property & Casualty, Inc. is pleased to announce the acquisition of the Federal Employee Insurance business of Federal Employee Services, LLC, out of Edmond, Oklahoma ("Federal Employee Services Business"). Federal Employee Services is dedicated to helping both Civil Service and Military employees understand their financial options amidst the constantly evolving rules and regulations. Seeman Holtz will be handling and servicing all of the existing life insurance business for this group of federal employees - adding to their broad clientele. This provides an excellent opportunity for Seeman Holtz to bring their decades of life insurance expertise to thousands of federal employees across the country.
Seeman Holtz Property & Casualty, Inc. continues to target high-quality independent agencies for geographic expansion and continued growth throughout the United States. With the addition of this acquisition, Seeman Holtz Property & Casualty, Inc. will continue to reach new and current clients by helping them protect their most important valuables with not only the right coverage but with the right service for each client. SHP&C offers:
- Homeowner's Policy
- Automobile Insurance
- Renter's Policy
- Private Client
- Umbrella Coverage
- Commercial and Employee Coverage
- Personal Liability Coverage
Marshal Seeman, President of Seeman Holtz Property and Casualty, stated, "We are always looking for opportunities to acquire business with federal employees. This acquisition of Federal Employee Services Business is a perfect fit." Eric Holtz, Executive Vice President, and Chief Marketing Officer, stated "We have always had tremendous expertise with life insurance and are excited to bring our knowledge to this valuable client base. We look forward to working with thousands of federal employees across the country." Brett Williams, Vice President, added, "We look forward to bringing our comprehensive client service model to the men and women whose policies we will now be servicing."
About Our Company: The Seeman Holtz family of companies provides comprehensive financial and insurance advice to clients across the country.
Contact: Eric Holtz
Seeman Holtz Property & Casualty
844.255.6639
eric@seemanholtzpc.com
View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/seeman-holtz-property--casualty-inc-acquires-federal-employee-business-for-continued-expansion-300625151.html
SOURCE Seeman Holtz Property & Casualty, Inc.
Share this article