Seeman Holtz Property & Casualty, Inc. Acquires Federal Employee Business For Continued Expansion

Seeman Holtz Property & Casualty, Inc. continues to target high-quality independent agencies for geographic expansion and continued growth throughout the United States. With the addition of this acquisition, Seeman Holtz Property & Casualty, Inc. will continue to reach new and current clients by helping them protect their most important valuables with not only the right coverage but with the right service for each client. SHP&C offers:

Homeowner's Policy

Automobile Insurance

Renter's Policy

Private Client

Umbrella Coverage

Commercial and Employee Coverage

Personal Liability Coverage

Marshal Seeman, President of Seeman Holtz Property and Casualty, stated, "We are always looking for opportunities to acquire business with federal employees. This acquisition of Federal Employee Services Business is a perfect fit." Eric Holtz, Executive Vice President, and Chief Marketing Officer, stated "We have always had tremendous expertise with life insurance and are excited to bring our knowledge to this valuable client base. We look forward to working with thousands of federal employees across the country." Brett Williams, Vice President, added, "We look forward to bringing our comprehensive client service model to the men and women whose policies we will now be servicing."

About Our Company: The Seeman Holtz family of companies provides comprehensive financial and insurance advice to clients across the country.

Contact: Eric Holtz

Seeman Holtz Property & Casualty

844.255.6639

eric@seemanholtzpc.com

SOURCE Seeman Holtz Property & Casualty, Inc.