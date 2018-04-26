Seeman Holtz Property & Casualty, Inc. Acquires Marine and Motorcycle Insurance Niche For Continued Expansion

Seeman Holtz Property & Casualty, Inc. continues to target high-quality independent agencies for geographic expansion and continued growth throughout the United States. With the addition of this acquisition, Seeman Holtz Property & Casualty, Inc. will continue to reach new and current clients by helping them protect their most important valuables with not only the right coverage but with the right service for each client. SHP&C offers:

Homeowner's Policy

Automobile Insurance

Renter's Policy

Private Client

Umbrella Coverage

Commercial and Employee Coverage

Personal Liability Coverage

Marshal Seeman, President of Seeman Holtz Property and Casualty, stated, "We are happy to have completed this acquisition. This is a really strong niche book of business with a concentration in motorcycle and marine. We are always looking for niche market opportunities to add to our family of companies." Brett Williams, Vice President, added, "The acquisition of this book of business allows us to apply our proactive client service model to access other business opportunities with these new clients."

About Our Company: The Seeman Holtz family of companies provides comprehensive financial and insurance advice to clients across the country.

Contact: Eric Holtz

Seeman Holtz Property & Casualty

844.255.6639

eric@seemanholtzpc.com

SOURCE Seeman Holtz Property & Casualty, Inc.