Seeman Holtz Property & Casualty, Inc. Acquires Marine and Motorcycle Insurance Niche For Continued Expansion

BOCA RATON, Fla., April 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Seeman Holtz Property & Casualty, Inc. is pleased to announce the acquisition of Elton Porter Insurance Agency business out of Houston, Texas. Members of the sales and service team also will be coming aboard to continue the growth of this significant block of marine and motorcycle insurance business. The addition of this specialized market to Seeman Holtz's broad clientele provides an excellent opportunity for Seeman Holtz to bring their decades of insurance expertise to these new thousands of clients.
Seeman Holtz Property & Casualty, Inc. continues to target high-quality independent agencies for geographic expansion and continued growth throughout the United States. With the addition of this acquisition, Seeman Holtz Property & Casualty, Inc. will continue to reach new and current clients by helping them protect their most important valuables with not only the right coverage but with the right service for each client. SHP&C offers:
- Homeowner's Policy
- Automobile Insurance
- Renter's Policy
- Private Client
- Umbrella Coverage
- Commercial and Employee Coverage
- Personal Liability Coverage
Marshal Seeman, President of Seeman Holtz Property and Casualty, stated, "We are happy to have completed this acquisition. This is a really strong niche book of business with a concentration in motorcycle and marine. We are always looking for niche market opportunities to add to our family of companies." Brett Williams, Vice President, added, "The acquisition of this book of business allows us to apply our proactive client service model to access other business opportunities with these new clients."
About Our Company: The Seeman Holtz family of companies provides comprehensive financial and insurance advice to clients across the country.
Contact: Eric Holtz
Seeman Holtz Property & Casualty
844.255.6639
eric@seemanholtzpc.com
View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/seeman-holtz-property--casualty-inc-acquires-marine-and-motorcycle-insurance-niche-for-continued-expansion-300637067.html
SOURCE Seeman Holtz Property & Casualty, Inc.
Share this article