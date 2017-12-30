Seeman Holtz Property & Casualty, Inc. Finishes The Year With Their 24th Acquisition For Continued Expansion

BOCA RATON, Fla., Dec. 30, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Seeman Holtz Property & Casualty, Inc. is pleased to announce the acquisition of J & A Insurance and More, Inc., headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida. Jacqueline Estevez and her seasoned team have provided the most comprehensive insurance coverage with the highest level of integrity and superior customer service to each client for over 15 years. With local and national carriers at their disposal, their proven success will strengthen Seeman Holtz Property & Casualty's foothold in throughout the state of Florida.
Seeman Holtz Property & Casualty, Inc. continues to target high-quality independent agencies for geographic expansion and continued growth throughout the United States. With the addition of J & A Insurance and More, Seeman Holtz Property & Casualty, Inc. will continue to reach new and current clients by helping them protect their most important valuables with not only the right insurance, but with the right service for each client. SHP&C offers:
- Homeowner's Policy
- Automobile Insurance
- Renter's Policy
- Private Client
- Umbrella Coverage
- Commercial and Employee Coverage
- Personal Liability Coverage
Marshal Seeman, President of Seeman Holtz Property and Casualty stated, "We are happy to add J&A to our expanding client base in South Florida. They represent the high-quality client base we look to add to the Seeman Holtz Property & Casualty brand." Brett Williams, Vice President added, "Along with Dash Insurance in Texas, the acquisition of J&A Insurance and More is a fantastic finish to our year."
About Our Company: The Seeman Holtz family of companies provides comprehensive financial and insurance advice to clients across the country.
Contact: Eric Holtz
Seeman Holtz Property & Casualty
844.255.6639
eric@seemanholtzpc.com
