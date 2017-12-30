Seeman Holtz Property & Casualty, Inc. Finishes The Year With Their 24th Acquisition For Continued Expansion

Seeman Holtz Property & Casualty, Inc. continues to target high-quality independent agencies for geographic expansion and continued growth throughout the United States. With the addition of J & A Insurance and More, Seeman Holtz Property & Casualty, Inc. will continue to reach new and current clients by helping them protect their most important valuables with not only the right insurance, but with the right service for each client. SHP&C offers:

Homeowner's Policy

Automobile Insurance

Renter's Policy

Private Client

Umbrella Coverage

Commercial and Employee Coverage

Personal Liability Coverage

Marshal Seeman, President of Seeman Holtz Property and Casualty stated, "We are happy to add J&A to our expanding client base in South Florida. They represent the high-quality client base we look to add to the Seeman Holtz Property & Casualty brand." Brett Williams, Vice President added, "Along with Dash Insurance in Texas, the acquisition of J&A Insurance and More is a fantastic finish to our year."

About Our Company: The Seeman Holtz family of companies provides comprehensive financial and insurance advice to clients across the country.

Contact: Eric Holtz

Seeman Holtz Property & Casualty

844.255.6639

eric@seemanholtzpc.com

