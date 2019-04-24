Seeman Holtz Property & Casualty Makes Big Midwestern Splash with the Schwarz Insurance Agency

BOCA RATON, Fla., April 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Seeman Holtz Property & Casualty, LLC continues 2019 growth with the acquisition of Schwarz Insurance Agency, Inc., headquartered in Prairie du Sac, Wisconsin with six other offices across the state.

Kathy Schwarz, an active employee of the Schwarz Insurance Agency since 1987 and a co-owner since 1993, was also named a partner and CEO of this Seeman Holtz Property & Casualty division. Her leadership will allow the 95-year-old company to expand its product and service model with the Seeman Holtz Family of Companies.

Schwarz Insurance Agency has been serving the state of Wisconsin for almost a century. Being family owned and operated, Schwarz has grown to be one of Wisconsin's leading independent insurance agencies. They offer personal and commercial insurance, from auto and life insurance to healthcare and disability, with affordable premiums to work with any budget. This acquisition cements Seeman Holtz Property & Casualty's foothold in the Midwest.

Partnering with agencies across the country, Seeman Holtz is one of the fastest growing agencies in the nation with an expanding presence in the Midwest. Schwarz clients will experience additional opportunities and increased market share in Wisconsin. Schwarz feels the core philosophies and unmatched client appreciation Seeman Holtz has, will enhance the Schwarz Insurance client experience.

Based in Prairie du Sac, Schwarz Insurance is a full-service independent insurance agency administering more than $100 million in premiums for business, home, auto, health, life, employee benefits and agribusiness. The agency is also a recognized leader in ACA compliance and education.

"I've always been proud of the fact that both employees and clients stay here forever," Kathy says. "The incredible loyalty makes everyone here feel like family. I've known these people my whole life. There are people who have worked here since I was a teenager. The Schwarz family is much bigger than the people who share my last name."

As a staple in the local community for nearly a century, Schwarz believes that those relationships are the backbone of what makes Schwarz Insurance successful. As President and CEO of Schwarz Insurance, Kathy joins a small but elite group of women business owners and leaders in this country. According to AmericanProgress.org, women hold only 14.6 percent of executive officer roles and only 4.6 percent of Fortune 500 CEO positions despite earning almost 60 percent of both undergraduate and master's degrees.

"I'm so grateful for this opportunity to lead the family business," shares Schwarz. "My father used to talk to everyone with the same level of respect. He unknowingly taught me a lot about self-worth and not thinking about the labels that might be placed on me. I prefer to look for what unique gifts and perspective each person brings to the table."

As Schwarz examines new ways to meet the needs of the people and the businesses they serve, she hopes to grow the company and hire additional employees. "My philosophy has always been to hire the smartest, most sincere people I can find," says Schwarz. "I like to take the best of our corporate values to support adaptations to the business with modern ideas and technologies. I will never give up face-to-face communication, but we'll look for additional ways to grow and stay relevant with customers of all ages. Like my grandfather, father and uncle, we will continue to evolve and mature as a business, but only in ways that serve our original purpose and tradition of taking care of people."

Marshal Seeman, President of Seeman Holtz Property & Casualty stated, "We are proud and excited to bring Kathy and her successful and talented team into our family," Eric Holtz, Executive Vice President added, "The addition of the Schwarz Insurance Agency gives us the regional knowledge, carrier relationships and most importantly, the client relationships to dominate the Midwest."

Seeman Holtz Property & Casualty, Inc. continues to target high-quality independent agencies for geographic expansion and continued growth throughout the United States. With the partnership of Schwarz Insurance, Seeman Holtz Property & Casualty, Inc. will continue to reach new and current clients by helping them protect their most important valuables with not only the right insurance but with the right service for each client.

SHP&C offers:

All Personal Insurance lines

Private Client

Umbrella Coverage

Commercial, Trucking, Marine Insurance

Payroll

Employee Benefits

Human Capital Management

Professional Liability Insurance

Medical & Malpractice

