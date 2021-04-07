Seeman Holtz Property and Casualty is Growing!

BOCA RATON, Fla., April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Marshal Seeman, President of Seeman Holtz Property and Casualty, is proud to announce our current company growth plan by expanding our existing footprint in Florida. Seeman Holtz Property and Casualty is looking for high quality agencies to join our many offices found throughout the state.

At Seeman Holtz Property and Casualty, we believe in providing each individual with not only the right insurance, but with the right service to meet your needs. We are an independent Boca Raton based national insurance agency offering major insurance carriers across the country, featuring all lines of personal and commercial insurance with unrivaled attention to client service.

Eric Holtz, Executive Vice President, said "This is a great opportunity for agencies to gain access to national agency resources while maintaining local agency presence and expertise."

About Our Company:

The Seeman Holtz family of companies provides comprehensive risk management, financial, and insurance advice to clients across the country.

Contact: Eric Holtz

Seeman Holtz Property & Casualty

844.255.6639

[email protected]

SOURCE Seeman Holtz Property & Casualty, Inc.

