SeeMedX Announces Appointment of Dr. Peter Ganz to Advisory Board

LAS VEGAS, June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SeeMedX, Inc. ("SeeMedX") today announced the appointment of Dr. Peter Ganz to its advisory board, effective immediately. Dr. Ganz is a distinguished leader in cardiology and a pioneer in clinical cardiac research, including current work with precision medicine enabled by proteomics and machine learning.

"Dr. Ganz's extensive expertise and experience will be instrumental in guiding SeeMedX as we advance our innovative cardiac monitoring solutions," said SeeMedX CEO, Deborah Simpson. "Because of his standing in the cardiology community, his belief in the efficacy of SeeMedX's non-invasive hemodynamic monitoring system will be influential with cardiologists around the world."

Dr. Ganz is Director of the Center of Excellence in Vascular Research at the Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital and is also a Professor of Medicine at the University of California, San Francisco ("UCSF"). Previously he served as the Chief of the Cardiovascular Division at Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital and the Maurice Eliaser Distinguished Professor of Medicine at UCSF from 2008 to 2019. Prior to that time, Dr. Ganz spent 25 years directing cardiovascular research in the Cardiac Catheterization Laboratories at the Brigham and Women's Hospital and Harvard Medical School. Dr. Ganz has published extensively in prestigious medical journals and has received numerous recognitions for his contributions to cardiology.

"In today's environment, doctors need access to technology like SeeMedX has developed," said Dr. Ganz. "Their non-invasive hemodynamic monitor can provide much needed information accurately, economically, safely, and rapidly. It has the potential to prevent hospitalizations for acute decompensated heart failure by diagnosing volume overload before it becomes clinically apparent. I look forward to working with them to establish the use of the technology as a clinical standard in cardiology practices."

About SeeMedX

SeeMedX is dedicated to revolutionizing cardiac care through the development of advanced cardiac monitoring systems utilizing bioimpedance technology. Our mission is to provide healthcare professionals with accurate, real-time data to improve patient outcomes. For more information, visit www.seemedx.com .

