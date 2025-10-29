Seemplicity Releases Four AI Agents to Bring Action to Enterprise Exposure Management

First AI agents purpose-built to help security teams fix exposures up to 4x faster

PALO ALTO, Calif., Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Seemplicity , the agentic Exposure Action Platform™ that turns findings into fixes, today announced the general availability of a groundbreaking suite of AI Agents: Insights, Remediation, Find the Fixer, and Clarity. These agents alleviate cyber burnout and operational challenges by giving security teams intelligent capabilities they can rely on without losing human oversight.

The Seemplicity AI Agent suite operationalizes exposure management at scale. In the first month of deployment, customers report up to a 4x increase in remediation velocity and an improvement in exposure resolution of up to 95%.

"Our mission is focused on fixing exposures faster," said Yoran Sirkis, CEO and co-founder of Seemplicity. "We're giving security teams a proven, intelligent AI partner that helps them focus on fixing, not just finding. These agents are an extension of your team, handling repetitive work so humans can focus on what matters most."

First End-to-End Agentic Approach to Exposure Management

Seemplicity's AI agent suite is the first to combine every essential component needed to understand, prioritize, and remediate exposures. The suite includes:

Clarity: Transforms raw, technical findings into cohesive, readable narratives that make complex issues understandable for both technical and business stakeholders.

Transforms raw, technical findings into cohesive, readable narratives that make complex issues understandable for both technical and business stakeholders. Find the Fixer: Auto-builds accurate ownership structures by cleaning and enriching scanner tags, ensuring tasks are routed to the right teams without manual overhead.

Auto-builds accurate ownership structures by cleaning and enriching scanner tags, ensuring tasks are routed to the right teams without manual overhead. Remediation: Provides embedded, step-by-step guidance tailored to each environment. Eliminates manual lookups by offering precise, context-aware remediation instructions directly within findings.

Provides embedded, step-by-step guidance tailored to each environment. Eliminates manual lookups by offering precise, context-aware remediation instructions directly within findings. Insights: Turns dense dashboards into prioritized, shareable intelligence. CISOs can instantly identify key trends, blind spots, and posture changes to accelerate clarity and alignment across teams.

Unlike traditional platforms that stop at detection or overwhelm users with raw data, Seemplicity AI Agents are prescriptive, specific, and prioritize the most urgent vulnerabilities. Each capability was built on the company's AI-native foundation and integrates seamlessly with the Seemplicity Exposure Action Platform™, ensuring every insight and recommendation is contextual, explainable, and actionable.

"Security leaders are starving to understand how AI can add meaningful value without added complexity," said Ravid Circus, Chief Product Officer at Seemplicity. "This launch delivers the perfect balance by leveraging the innovation AI brings while maintaining human oversight. Our AI agents give teams the clarity and confidence to act faster."

This release follows the company's recent $50M Series B funding round and marks a period of rapid growth focused on solving customer challenges in exposure management. Seemplicity was also recognized as a 2025 SINET16 Innovator, highlighting it as one of the most effective cybersecurity technologies addressing modern threats.

Availability

The suite of AI agents from Seemplicity is available today for new and existing customers. To learn more, contact your local value-added reseller or Seemplicity directly at seemplicity.io .

About Seemplicity

Security teams don't struggle with detection. They struggle with action. Seemplicity is your agentic Exposure Action Platform™ that closes the gap between findings and fixing. Our AI agents are the first to proactively analyze business risk while applying automation to the aggregation, prioritization and remediation of exposure management. Only Seemplicity turns the overwhelming into clear, accountable tasks so you can reduce your exposure faster, with less effort and greater confidence. Learn more about Seemplicity at seemplicity.io .

SOURCE Seemplicity