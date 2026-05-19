SEEN Hair Care Announces Breakthrough Clinical Findings in Women's Hair Regrowth Science

New Study Presented at SCALE's Dermatology Meeting Demonstrates that SEEN's Non-Comedogenic, Non-Irritating Hair Care Regimen Potentiates Minoxidil 5% Foam's Efficacy, Resulting in 1.7X Increase in Non-Vellus Hair Counts, Compared to Minoxidil 5% Foam and Usual Hair Products

BETHESDA, Md., May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SEEN, the dermatologist-founded hair care brand that is redefining and raising the bar on the "skinification" of hair, today announces an E-poster presented at the 2026 Music City Symposium for Cosmetic Advances and Laser Education (SCALE) held from May 14-17, 2026, in Nashville, Tennessee.

SEEN Minoxidil Study Results

The E-poster summarizes the groundbreaking clinical study results demonstrating that the SEEN non-comedogenic, non-irritating hair care regimen potentiates the efficacy of minoxidil 5% foam. The study found a 70% increase in non-vellus hair counts in women with mild-to-moderate hair loss using minoxidil 5% foam and SEEN's non-comedogenic, non-irritating Shampoo and Conditioner, versus a control arm using minoxidil 5% foam and their usual hair products. Topical minoxidil is the only FDA-approved topical medication for female pattern hair loss.

Information on the E-poster is as follows:

Title: A Non-Comedogenic, Non-Irritating Hair Care Regimen Potentiates the Efficacy of Topical Minoxidil 5% Foam in Women With Hair Loss

A Non-Comedogenic, Non-Irritating Hair Care Regimen Potentiates the Efficacy of Topical Minoxidil 5% Foam in Women With Hair Loss Authors: Iris K. Rubin, MD (Founder and Chief Medical Officer, SEEN); Marc R. Avram, MD (Clinical Professor of Dermatology, Weill Cornell Medical College); Tim Houser, MS (CSO, KGL Skin Study Center); and Stuart R. Lessin, MD (Medical Director, KGL Skin Study Center).

The Science of "Clear Follicles"

Dr. Rubin hypothesized that because traditional hair care products can be comedogenic (pore-clogging), they may create a barrier that inhibits penetration by topical treatments. By using SEEN's non-comedogenic formulas to keep the hair follicles clear, minoxidil may be better able to penetrate the follicle and perform with significantly greater efficacy. Further, SEEN's hair care regimen also supports scalp and follicle health by removing many common irritants and allergens. SEEN is clinically proven to be safe for sensitive scalp and skin.

Clinical Study Design

The presented data stems from a 6-month, randomized, observer-blinded, two-arm clinical study enrolling 46 women (ages 25–70) with mild-to-moderate hair loss.

SEEN Combination Arm: Participants used SEEN Shampoo, SEEN Conditioner, and optional SEEN styling products with minoxidil 5% foam.

Participants used SEEN Shampoo, SEEN Conditioner, and optional SEEN styling products with minoxidil 5% foam. Control Arm: Participants used minoxidil 5% foam and their usual hair products.

Researchers used advanced phototrichograms to measure hair counts at baseline, 3 months, and 6 months.

Statistically Significant 6-Month Results

1.7X Increase in Non-Vellus Hair Counts : Women in the SEEN Combination arm achieved 70% more non-vellus hairs counts at 6 months, compared to the Control arm. Non-vellus hair counts refers to the number of thicker, more visible hairs on the scalp, rather than the very fine, soft "peach fuzz" hairs known as vellus hairs.

: Women in the SEEN Combination arm achieved 70% more non-vellus hairs counts at 6 months, compared to the Control arm. Non-vellus hair counts refers to the number of thicker, more visible hairs on the scalp, rather than the very fine, soft "peach fuzz" hairs known as vellus hairs. Patient-Reported Outcomes (PRO): Self-assessments revealed substantial improvements in the SEEN Combination arm versus the Control arm at 6 months: 92% reported fuller-looking hair (vs. 73% in Control). 88% reported hair looks healthier (vs. 73% in Control). 83% reported hair feels thicker (vs. 59% in Control). 79% reported the scalp is noticeably less visible (vs. 50% in Control).

Self-assessments revealed substantial improvements in the SEEN Combination arm versus the Control arm at 6 months:

"Hair care that supports scalp and follicle health is essential to optimize hair regrowth results," said Dr. Iris Rubin, Founder and Chief Medical Officer of SEEN. "SEEN supports healthy hair follicles and scalp health by helping keep the hair follicle clear, and removing many common irritants and allergens. The study results highlight the importance of a hair care regimen in supporting treatment outcomes with minoxidil 5% foam for women experiencing hair loss."

For additional information regarding clinical data or products, visit www.helloseen.com.

About SEEN

SEEN is #1 Dermatologist-Recommended Safe for Sensitive Skin Prestige Hair Care.* SEEN creates award-winning, dermatologist-designed hair care that transforms your hair, scalp, and skin. SEEN is sampled by 10,000+ Dermatologists, Aestheticians, Other Healthcare Providers, and Stylists, and SEEN is available at helloseen.com, Amazon.com, and Ulta Beauty.

After repeatedly breaking out from hair products and making the connection between hair products and skin health, Harvard-trained dermatologist (with five diplomas from Harvard Medical School) Dr. Iris Rubin designed SEEN's innovative line that is safe for sensitive skin and scalp, and acne-prone skin. SEEN's fragrance-free line has been awarded the National Eczema Association's Seal of Acceptance. SEEN is clean, vegan, cruelty-free, color-safe, and formulated without clogging oils, silicones, phthalates, parabens, dyes, gluten, or formaldehyde-releasing preservatives.

*Based on IQVIA ProVoice® February 2026 survey of 300 dermatologists regarding their average weekly recommendations of Safe for Sensitive Skin Prestige Hair Care. The survey defined Prestige Hair Care as products having selective distribution, premium pricing, and performance-led positioning supported by professional or clinical authority. This claim does not imply dermatologists recommend SEEN over all hair care products or over products outside the surveyed category.

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