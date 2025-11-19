Seen Health's AI-Enabled Model Shows New Impressive Results for Medicaid and Medicare

Proprietary Tech and Culturally-Focused Care Blend Creates New Benchmark - Data Include 77 Percent Fewer Acute Hospital Bed Days Compared to the PACE Industry Average

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Seen Health today announced strong early results from its culturally-focused Program of All‑Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE), demonstrating that an AI‑native operating model can deliver faster growth, better clinical outcomes, and higher participant satisfaction, all while saving costs. Since launching its first PACE center in January 2025, Seen Health has exceeded all clinical, operational, financial, and participant satisfaction targets while serving a high-complexity population - 100 percent of participants receive Medi-Cal benefits, and 65 percent are dually eligible for Medicare.

The results demonstrate a senior care model that aligns fiscal sustainability with clinical excellence:

Exceptional Clinical Outcomes: Achieving 77 percent fewer acute hospital bed days, annualized per 1,000 participants, and 49 percent fewer hospital admissions compared to the PACE industry average.

Rapid, Community-Driven Growth: Projecting to serve 150 seniors by year-end, achieved through a 400 percent higher conversion rate from lead to enrollee with a 40 percent lower cost of acquisition due to AI agent-based workflows and consistent local community outreach.

Strong Participant Satisfaction: 97 percent of participants would recommend Seen Health to friends or family. Further, 29 percent of new leads originated directly via referrals from current participants. Seen Health seniors are also eager to spend their days at the center, with a less than two percent no-show rate.

"Our mission was to build a care experience that we would want for our own family," said Yang Su, Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer of Seen Health. "At Seen, our technology is the invisible engine that allows our care teams to be more present, more proactive, and more human. It automates the paperwork so our team can focus on the person in front of them. When you empower dedicated caregivers, you don't just improve efficiency. You create the space for relationships that change outcomes."

The Seen Health Difference: Human-Centered, AI-Powered Care

Seen Health combines the proven PACE model with innovative technology to deliver exceptional outcomes. Orbit, the company's AI-native PACE operating system, combines a PACE-tailored EHR, integrated CRM, real-time analytics, and agentic workflows to serve as a force multiplier for their interdisciplinary care team. Instead of just digitizing current workflows, Orbit redefines what's possible to deliver integrated senior care. It enables the Seen Health team to deploy AI agents across every department: enriching and managing leads for Outreach, tracking orders for Clinic, optimizing schedules for Operations, and automating audits for Quality and Compliance. Orbit also integrates regulatory guidelines and clinical best practices into daily workflows, ensuring every team member can personalized, high quality care for every senior.

This technology backbone supports Seen Health's state-of-the-art PACE facility. Designed for comfort and connection, it features open communal areas, natural lighting, and cultural elements that promote dignity and social interaction. Unlike traditional senior facilities, Seen Health blends expert clinical services with highly personalized social and cultural support, ensuring care feels familiar, enriching, and provided in participants' native languages. The center offers comprehensive services including primary and specialty care, nursing, physical and occupational therapy, nutritional counseling, social services, transportation, and recreational activities, all under one roof. This integrated approach enables seniors to age at home with dignity while receiving the quality coordinated care they deserve.

Scaling with Operational Precision

Looking ahead to 2026, Seen Health is focused on continued growth and operational excellence.

"Efficiently scaling this model of deep, personalized care would be impossible without the technology woven into our DNA," said Steve Valderrama, Seen Health's recently appointed Chief Operating Officer. "Our unique operating system provides a single pane of glass to manage every aspect of our program, from clinical outcomes to member satisfaction. This is the foundation that will allow us to bring this new standard of care to more communities and populations."

Prior to joining Seen Health, Steve served as COO and CFO for Welcome Health, a SCAN-backed medical group focused on providing primary care to seniors. As one of the first employees there, Steve led the launch of Welcome Health into LA, Orange, and Riverside counties. Steve's healthcare career started at DaVita Kidney Care, where he served in a variety of roles in operations, IT, and clinical strategy.

