Seenergy Foods Expands Production and Launches IQF Pasta Line to Meet Growing North American Demand

TORONTO, Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Seenergy Foods is expanding its frozen ready-to-eat ingredient solutions across North America, partnering with leading foodservice operators, manufacturers, and retailers in the U.S. and Canada. The company has opened its second production facility and launched a new IQF pasta line, positioning the company to supply millions of ready-to-eat meals to foodservice operators across the United States and Canada, and approaching $100 million in annual revenue.

The expansion increases production capacity and strengthens Seenergy Foods' ability to deliver high-quality, ready-to-eat grains, beans, rice, and pasta to U.S. customers. Rising demand for plant-forward, operationally efficient ingredients has been a major driver of growth in both the foodservice and prepared foods sectors.

Seenergy Foods is operationally overseen by brothers Ativ and Sam Ajmera, who manage all aspects of the company's day-to-day operations. Under their leadership, the company has become one of North America's largest dedicated producers of IQF (Individually Quick Frozen) grains, beans, rice, and custom blends, featured in millions of meals each week across airlines, institutions, restaurants, and prepared food brands.

"Opening our second facility is a major milestone," said Ativ Ajmera. "Sam and I run every part of the operation, and this expansion gives us the capacity to grow, innovate, and continue delivering high-quality ingredients our customers in the U.S. and Canada rely on. Our new IQF pasta line is a key part of that growth, helping operators reduce labour, improve consistency, and offer more plant-forward options."

The new IQF pasta line features short-format varieties designed for high-volume foodservice and prepared food applications. It complements Seenergy Foods' portfolio of over 150 IQF ready-to-eat ingredients. Seenergy Foods operates GFSI-certified facilities and is committed to food safety, quality, and long-term supply partnerships across all operations.

About Seenergy Foods

Seenergy Foods is a Canadian, family-owned food manufacturer specializing in IQF ready-to-eat grains, beans, rice, pasta, and custom blends. Serving customers across Canada and the United States, Seenergy Foods partners with foodservice operators, food manufacturers, and retail brands to deliver scalable, high-quality ingredient solutions.

