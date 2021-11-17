Seeq Appoints Dr. Lisa J. Graham as Chief Executive Officer and Announces Changes to Board of Directors

SEATTLE, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Seeq Corporation, a leader in manufacturing and Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) advanced analytics software, announced today that the company's board of directors has appointed former chief operating officer Dr. Lisa J. Graham, PE as chief executive officer, effective immediately. Former CEO and co-founder Steve Sliwa will remain at Seeq in an advisory role as vice chairman and co-founder. Seeq also appointed Ashley Kramer to the company's board of directors.

Leveraging Dr. Graham's experience driving innovation in the process industries and with IIoT-focused organizations, she will focus on reinforcing a strong culture, while rapidly scaling the organization to achieve growth and revenue goals.

Graham previously served as COO and VP of Analytics Engineering at Seeq, where she played an instrumental role in executing the company's vision to fuel the digital transformation of the process industries. This required empowering Seeq's customers to bridge the gap between their operational technology and information technology teams through the use of easy-to-use, advanced analytics applications. Prior to joining Seeq, Graham served as CEO and founder of Alkemy Innovation, an engineering services company. She also served as COO and SVP at Bend Research, now part of Lonza.

"We recognize that this is a crucial time in Seeq's evolution, and the board of directors strongly believes that Lisa's combination of skills will take Seeq to the next level," says Pete Higgins, founding partner of Second Avenue Partners and chairman of Seeq's board of directors. "She has made supporting and growing this organization and its people her daily focus since coming to Seeq, and we look forward to supporting her passion and focus as we embark on this next chapter."



In 2021, Seeq experienced significant growth, including the announcement of a $50 million Series C funding round, recognition from Frost & Sullivan's 2021 North American Technology Innovation Leadership Award for Seeq Data Lab, and the expansion of its products and capabilities—providing Graham with significant momentum.



"I am honored to step into the role of CEO at such a pivotal time in our company's growth," says Dr. Graham. "I look forward to working with the Seeq team and its board of directors to continue accelerating our business growth, while delivering great value to every one of our customers."



The board of directors will work alongside Sliwa and Graham to ensure a smooth and successful transition. "The board would like to thank Steve for his leadership in building an outstanding team, developing market leading technology, and exceeding our growth goals over the last eight years," says Higgins. "We look forward to his continued involvement in guiding the future of our company as vice chairman of the board."

In parallel, Ashley Kramer has been named to the board of directors, bringing more than 15 years of experience to Seeq, gained during scaling of hypergrowth companies. Kramer serves as the chief product officer and chief marketing officer at Sisense where she is responsible for leading its go-to-market and product strategy, brand awareness, and revenue growth. Previously, she held positions as senior vice president of product for Alteryx, where she drove the company's transformation to a data science platform, and global head of cloud for Tableau, where she built the company's fastest-growing and only SaaS product from the ground up.

"Ashley has an impressive track record and we're eager to have her join the board," says Higgins. "Her expertise in big data technology platforms and product strategy will be invaluable to our board as we continue to grow and scale our business."

"I am passionate about data and analytics, and particularly enjoy working with companies like Seeq that enable organizations to easily leverage analytics applications to improve their business outcomes," says Kramer. "I look forward to bringing a new perspective to the board and joining Seeq on their growth journey."

