Seeq Named a 2023 AWS Partner Award Finalist

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Seeq, a leader in advanced analytics and industrial AI, is excited to announce it is a finalist of a 2023 Geo and Global AWS Partner Award, recognizing leaders around the globe playing a key role helping customers drive innovation and build solutions on Amazon Web Services (AWS).

Seeq was recognized as a 2023 AWS Industry Partner of the Year - Manufacturing & Industrial - Global finalist, one of many AWS partners around the world. The distinction validates Seeq's advanced analytics market leadership and commitment to driving customer value through innovation.

Geo and Global AWS Partner Awards recognize a wide range of AWS Partners, whose business models have embraced specialization, innovation, and cooperation over the past year. Geo and Global AWS Partner Awards recognize partners whose business models continue to evolve and thrive on AWS as they work with customers.

Seeq enables industrial companies to accelerate digital transformation outcomes such as operational excellence and profitability, workforce upskilling, and sustainability, with a self-service advanced analytics and industrial AI platform that can access and leverage vast amounts of historically underused data. By combining AWS's secure cloud services with the Seeq platform, organizations can easily access all the time series and relational data stored in AWS data services and leverage joint solutions to optimize production and improve operational excellence. The Seeq Solution for Amazon Lookout for Equipment, for example, helps shared customers streamline deployment, accelerating process experts' time to value for predictive maintenance use cases.

"Seeq is thrilled to be awarded this distinction for our work with AWS in enabling the digital transformation of manufacturing and industrial organizations around the globe," says Dr. Lisa Graham, Chief Executive Officer at Seeq. "As a 2023 finalist for Industry Partner of the Year - Manufacturing & Industrial - Global, Seeq can help shared customers make time series data insights available to all stakeholders for improved manufacturing outcomes. This recognition from AWS validates our advanced analytics market leadership and commitment to driving customer value through innovation."

"By leveraging Seeq on AWS, we have lowered the cost of curiosity and reduced the barrier to explore new opportunities for our process experts," said Jesse Karkheck, Remote Process Monitoring Subject Matter Expert, Operations Performance Group at Guardian Industries. "Our team is empowered with the capabilities to rapidly view, test, iterate and understand our operational time series data like never before, providing the agility and flexibility we need to prioritize issues in real time. As a result, we've experienced significant time and cost savings while driving operational excellence."

For the first year, finalists were recognized as part of the data-driven award categories, which were comprised of a unique set of metrics that helped measure AWS Partners' performance within the past year. The datasets used were audited by a third-party vendor, Canalys, to ensure that all measurements and calculations were objective and correct in nature. Finalists represent the top 3 ranked AWS Partners across any data-driven award set.

The AWS Partner Network (APN) is a global program focused on helping companies build successful AWS-based businesses or solutions by providing business, technical, marketing, and go-to-market support. The APN includes independent software vendors (ISVs) and systems integrators (SIs) around the world, with AWS Partner participation growing significantly during the past 12 months.

A panel of AWS experts selected the finalists based on strict criteria with a third-party audit conducted by Canalys. Seeq has been named a finalist for the Industry Partner of the Year - Manufacturing & Industrial - Global, recognizing top AWS Partners with the AWS Manufacturing and Industrial Competency who provide solutions supporting several categories including Engineering and Design, Smart Manufacturing, Smart Product and Services, Enterprise Solutions, Operational Technology Security, Supply Chain Management, Sustainability, and Operational Technology for an end-to-end value chain.

Seeq has also achieved the AWS Energy Competency in 2021 and AWS Life Sciences Competency in 2022.

Seeq on AWS can be procured in AWS Marketplace, which simplifies the procurement process and provides incentives for enterprise customers through the AWS Enterprise Discount Program. In addition, all AWS Marketplace sellers are verified as 'ready-to-run' on AWS, expediting the implementation process. This streamlined approach to technology deployment enables companies using Seeq to quickly and easily realize the benefits of advanced analytics.

To learn more about Seeq, visit www.seeq.com.

About Seeq Corporation

Seeq, a global leader in advanced analytics for the process manufacturing industries, delivers a self-service, enterprise SaaS platform and solutions to accelerate critical insights and action from historically unused data. Oil and gas, pharmaceutical, specialty chemical, utility, renewable energy, and numerous other vertical industries rely on Seeq to optimize business and production outcomes, including yield, margins, quality, and sustainability. Seeq is a privately held virtual company with employees across the United States and sales representation in Asia, Canada, Europe, and South America. To learn more about Seeq, visit www.seeq.com.

