Seeq Selected by Equinor for Enterprise-Wide Analytics

The Seeq platform will be leveraged to maximize production and enhance efficiency across Equinor's global assets.

SEATTLE, May 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Seeq, a leader in industrial analytics, AI, and monitoring, and Equinor, an international energy company, today announced a multi-year commercial agreement for the Seeq Industrial Analytics and AI platform to be leveraged across Equinor's global assets to further accelerate digital transformation outcomes.

Through the agreement, Equinor will implement Seeq to empower its engineering teams to optimize production and improve energy performance across a variety of assets. Initially, the company plans to leverage Seeq to monitor well and process behavior, thereby gaining a deeper understanding of daily operations to maximize production, enhance workforce collaboration and increase efficiency.

"Innovative energy organizations like Equinor want to leverage interoperable systems that utilize collective knowledge to accelerate value," said Dr. Lisa Graham, CEO at Seeq. "Seeq is honored to provide our open, industrial analytics and AI SaaS platform to Equinor to drive rapid, enterprise-wide digital transformation outcomes."

Seeq delivers a self-service, industrial analytics and AI platform that accesses and leverages vast amounts of historically underused data. By incorporating leading-edge technologies, including AI, machine learning and other capabilities, into its platform and leveraging its global partner network, Seeq powers a range of use cases for employees across the enterprise to accelerate digital transformation outcomes such as operational excellence and profitability, workforce upskilling, and sustainability.

Amitec, a Norway-based, Seeq-certified partner with deep expertise in the energy industry, will support the Seeq implementation for Equinor.

To learn more about Seeq, visit: www.seeq.com.

About Seeq Corporation

Seeq, a global leader in advanced analytics and AI for industrial companies, delivers a self-service, enterprise SaaS platform and solutions to accelerate critical insights and action from historically unused data. Oil and gas, pharmaceutical, specialty chemical, utility, renewable energy, and numerous other vertical industries rely on Seeq to optimize business and production outcomes, including yield, margins, quality, and sustainability. Seeq is a privately held virtual company with employees across the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and South America. To learn more about Seeq, visit www.seeq.com.

Media Contact:

Sydney DeLosh

206-801-9339

[email protected]

SOURCE Seeq Corporation