SEEQC Partners with ITRI to Build Advanced Superconducting Electronic Chip Manufacturing Line

Elmsford, N.Y., Dec. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SEEQC, the digital quantum computing company developing a fully digital, chip-based quantum computing platform, today announced a manufacturing partnership with Taiwan's Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI). Together, SEEQC and ITRI will construct a state-of-the-art process line dedicated to manufacturing SEEQC's proprietary Single Flux Quantum (SFQ) superconducting control chips, further supporting the growth and scalability of the company's digital quantum technologies.

Under the partnership, SEEQC will deploy the new manufacturing line to enable a robust and high-yield production environment. The initial phase of the project will focus on technology transfer and process development, with SEEQC's R&D team providing technical expertise throughout the build. The manufactured chips will be delivered to SEEQC's headquarters in the United States, where they will then be integrated with qubits and measured in SEEQC's state-of-art testing facility.

These superconducting digital control chips operate at cryogenic temperatures alongside qubits, handling timing, readout, multiplexing and error-correction logic with ultra-low power, high speed and low latency— essential capabilities to building scalable, fault-tolerant quantum computers.

"Building this capability with a trusted partner creates a diversified manufacturing base for U.S. and global customers, beyond the existing chip fab in our New York headquarters, who need secure access to advanced superconducting electronics," says Shu-Jen Han, Chief Technical Officer at SEEQC. "By combining ITRI's outstanding engineering capabilities with our proprietary SFQ-based chip design and testing expertise, we are positioned to deliver scalable, reliable solutions to our global customers, accelerating the future of advanced superconducting electronics and digital quantum computing."

"ITRI is committed to supporting the advancement of SEEQC's superconducting chip manufacturing technologies," says Shih-Chieh Chang, Vice President & General Director at ITRI. "Partnering with SEEQC enables us to apply our deep experience in advanced semiconductor processes developed in the past 30 years to a digital quantum architecture designed for large-scale manufacturing and deployment."

Combined with SEEQC's in-house R&D and chip manufacturing facilities in the United States, this partnership allows the company to expand manufacturing capacity efficiently, lowering operational costs and ensuring the reliable supply of critical components to customers, who include some of the largest technology companies worldwide. The expanded control-chip capacity will support SEEQC's ongoing programs with partners including NVIDIA, the UK's National Quantum Computing Centre (NQCC), and IBM, where its digital SFQ-based control architecture is being used to explore scalable quantum error correction and hybrid quantum–classical supercomputing in the recently announced Phase B of the DARPA sponsored Quantum Benchmarking Initiative (QBI).

The announcement underscores SEEQC and ITRI's shared commitment to advancing global innovation in advanced chip manufacturing and building a resilient, distributed supply chain for emerging quantum and superconducting technologies.

