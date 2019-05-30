Seerslab Unveils Free Version of 'ARGEAR' Platform for Generating 5G Mobile AR Features and Content at AWE USA 2019

PALO ALTO, Calif., May 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Seerslab, a global leading Augmented Reality company, will be introducing a free version of the ARGEAR platform (www.argear.io) succeeding to its launch last year at AWE USA 2019 Conference in Santa Clara, CA on May 31, which is the biggest AR/VR conference and expo in the world.

With ARGEAR SDK and its AR sticker content archive, app developers around the world will be able to generate and enjoy mobile AR contents at the cost of zero. They will be able to utilize a variety of trendy AR expressions and up-to-date features to one's own taste. Different from other AR solutions, ARGEAR platform is providing not only all-in-one AR SDK, but over 6,000 AR contents varied from AR stickers to avatars.

"Many application developers around the world adopted the AR technology and contents on their application since the launch of our all-in-one ARGEAR platform last year," said Michael Chong, CEO and founder of Seerslab. "We have been providing innovative and optimal AR solutions and our ARGEAR solutions are adopted by most advanced 5G killer applications recently from leading 5G carriers in Korea. With our free version of ARGEAR platform, we hope to see more application developers around the globe engage successfully with AR features and content in the fast-growing 5G environment," he added.

Free to implement its SDK and API of ARGEAR platform, it is the all-in-one solution to adopt AR features in any product. It will not only offer the basic AR selfie features such as real-time face-tracking and camera filter but will also provide advanced features such as real-time beautification, 3D sticker and various trigger effects.

For more information about ARGEAR, and its full suite of mixed reality applications and solutions, stop by Booth #738 at AWE USA 2019 or visit www.argear.io.

About Seerslab

Headquartered in Palo Alto, CA, Seerslab is a global leading Augmented Reality (AR) company funded by world-renowned venture capitals such as Y-Combinator and Foundation Capital. Seerslab provides proven Augmented & Mixed Reality solutions and content to global smartphone and application developers. As the AR content partner of Samsung, Seerslab provides a variety of AR stickers and effects on the default camera of the Samsung Galaxy smartphone series, and its flagship application Lollicam has reached over 15 million downloads worldwide.

For more information, please visit www.seerslab.com or contact Jungwook Son at jungwook@seerslab.com.

