Seertech Drives Record Growth with Differentiated Learning Enablement Platform

Fueled by a global strategy and product innovation, Seertech expands its market positioning in customer & partner learning and skills validation.

DENVER, Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Seertech Solutions, the global leader in enterprise learning enablement, closed 2025 with exceptional growth, expanded global alignment, and major product advancements that strengthened its leadership in revenue-generating commercial learning and on-the-job skills validation.

As organizations accelerate investment in scalable partner ecosystems and operational performance, Seertech continues to deliver the technology enterprises rely on for growth.

Market-leading organizations are realizing meaningful business gains at scale through Seertech-powered learning strategies, including launching global training marketplaces, scaling partner and customer education, and unlocking new revenue opportunities at increased margins. These programs are rolling out faster, engaging broader audiences, and operating with greater efficiency, creating strong momentum behind their learning businesses.

Strategic Investments and Global Alignment Enable Enterprise-Scale Momentum

This year brought major enterprise partnerships across diverse industries—including H&R Block, NSF, Analog Devices, Safran, GE Aerospace, NAES, Alira Health, and Beyond New Horizons—with Seertech achieving 200%+ Growth YoY, the strongest growth performance in company history. These organizations selected Seertech for its ability to support complex global learning ecosystems with technology purpose-built to drive revenue, skills integrity, and operational efficiency.

As demand for commercially driven learning accelerates, Seertech strengthened its global presence through targeted investments in sales, marketing, and customer success, alongside the introduction of an elevated brand and digital presence. Together, these investments enhanced the company's ability to support large enterprises operating across regions and business units, reinforcing Seertech's role as a long-term strategic partner.

"We have always leaned into delivering customer value aligned with the market direction," said Paul Hardwick, CEO and Founder of Seertech Solutions. "Organizations now expect learning systems to generate revenue, verify real-world skills, and support complex commercial models. Our recent work on customer alignment and rapid product innovation meets these expectations and positions us to lead the market in defining them."

Strengthening Customer Success Through Global Enablement Programs

Led by Global Chief Customer Success Officer Diane Jennings, Seertech expanded its unified customer success strategy to deepen enterprise partnership and accelerate time-to-value.

These enhancements reflect Seertech's commitment to listening closely to customers, empowering teams, and delivering consistent, high-impact support across every region and industry. "By putting the customer at the center of our strategy, we're not only improving experiences, but we're also building long-term value and trust that fuels sustainable & mutual growth," said Jennings.

New customer success programs launched in 2025 include:

Feature Focus, spotlighting new capabilities and best practices

spotlighting new capabilities and best practices Customer Certification Programs for deeper platform mastery

for deeper platform mastery Customer focus groups for strategic and aligned feedback

for strategic and aligned feedback Expanded global onboarding and enterprise consulting services focused on strategic program development

Advancing Enterprise Learning with Purpose-Built Innovation

Seertech continued to evolve its platform with value-driven innovation designed to strengthen business performance, elevate learner experiences, and deliver the skills confidence enterprises require at scale. These advancements span learner engagement, operational efficiency, and learning intelligence, unlocking meaningful learning and business value for customers worldwide. Recent advancements include:

Learner Experience & Engagement

Designed to attract, engage, and retain learners across global, partner, and extended enterprise audiences:

Learning in the flow of work, enabling real-time, headless access to learning and learning data from any application or device via REST APIs

enabling real-time, headless access to learning and learning data from any application or device via REST APIs Reimagined configurable learning experiences, supporting global, regional, organizational, and individual personalization

supporting global, regional, organizational, and individual personalization Expanded AI- and machine-learning–driven personalization, delivering contextual, adaptive learning experiences

delivering contextual, adaptive learning experiences Enhanced learning journeys and channels aligned to learner motivation and real-world application

aligned to learner motivation and real-world application Refactored self-service skills enablement tools, enabling learners and managers to discover, develop, and validate skills without administrative friction

enabling learners and managers to discover, develop, and validate skills without administrative friction Productization of Seertech's proprietary OJT3™ skills validation framework, enabling scalable on-the-job training, skills signoff, and integration of certification data with operational systems

Learning Operational Efficiency

Built to scale enterprise learning operations with reduced effort and cost:

AI-enhanced skills framework , supporting skills ingestion, normalization, assignment, development, and tracking, balancing skills supply and demand without administrative overhead

supporting skills ingestion, normalization, assignment, development, and tracking, balancing skills supply and demand without administrative overhead Expanded support for complex federated administration, including organizational hierarchies, role structures, and templated enterprise deployments

including organizational hierarchies, role structures, and templated enterprise deployments Continued advancement of learning ecommerce capabilities, with improvements to regional management, dynamic pricing, templated deployments, and payment integrations, unlocking new revenue streams while improving operating margins

with improvements to regional management, dynamic pricing, templated deployments, and payment integrations, unlocking new revenue streams while improving operating margins AI-enhanced content production and administrative support tools, increasing productivity and reducing learning management costs

increasing productivity and reducing learning management costs Administrator experience improvements across user, content, organization, and classroom management to support scalable operations

across user, content, organization, and classroom management to support scalable operations Unified course player and content upload processes, expanding content access across devices while reducing integration friction

Learning Insight

Delivering the tools and data organizations need to make confident, business-aligned learning decisions:

Expanded strategic and operational dashboards across content quality, job roles, learning paths, OJT 3 , and continuing education, providing clearer, more actionable insight

across content quality, job roles, learning paths, OJT , and continuing education, providing clearer, more actionable insight Enhanced data pipelines, enabling flexible integration with external data warehouses and analytics use cases

enabling flexible integration with external data warehouses and analytics use cases Introduction of the proprietary Learning Effectiveness Index (LEI), measuring learning effectiveness across five pillars, including business KPI and ROI impact so organizations can model learning decisions against expected business outcomes and clearly report value to executive stakeholders

Expanding the Partner Ecosystem

Seertech expanded its ecosystem of third-party partners to enhance customer value, including:

Easy Generator, an AI-enhanced content development platform for subject matter experts

Mindsmith, an AI-first ecosystem for rapid development of rich media content and assessments

Continued expansion of third-party content integrations, including AWS Skill Builder, Big Think, Pluralsight, and Udemy

These investments reinforce Seertech's commitment to powering operational excellence and commercial growth at enterprise scale.

Looking Ahead

Seertech enters 2026 with continued commitment to global expansion, exceptional customer support, and a product roadmap centered on meaningful AI, advanced skills intelligence, streamlined administration, increased access mobility, enhanced learning data insights, and secure technologies designed to fuel revenue and operational performance.

About Seertech Solutions

Seertech Solutions is the global learning enablement platform built to help enterprises turn learning into measurable business outcomes. Its highly configurable, AI-powered platform unifies LMS, LXP, commerce, and on-the-job training into a single solution designed for scale, complexity, and global delivery.

Trusted by over 5 million users across 190 countries and 39 languages, Seertech empowers organizations to generate revenue through commercial learning, validate real-world skills with confidence, streamline operations, and support workforce performance across every audience and region.

Learn more at seertechsolutions.com.

