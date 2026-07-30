See's Candies Kicks Off Fourth Annual DOGust Campaign, Continues Partnership with 15/10 Foundation to Support Shelter Dogs In Need

2026 campaign celebrates the brand's 105 th anniversary with a $105,000 fundraising goal and new limited-time chocolate-filled Paw Box

SAN FRANCISCO, July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- See's Candies, the iconic California-based chocolatier and candy company, is once again bringing back DOGust, the company's month-long campaign to celebrate shelter dogs. Starting August 1, which is also the universal birthday for all shelter and rescue dogs, the fourth annual event drives awareness and support for shelter dogs nationwide.

See's 2026 Dogust campaign celebrates the brand’s 105th anniversary with a $105,000 fundraising goal and new limited-time chocolate-filled Paw Box

Following the success of last year's efforts, See's is continuing its partnership with the 15/10 Foundation to help provide critical medical care and support for dogs who may otherwise be overlooked for adoption. In honor of the company's 105th anniversary, See's has set a goal of raising $105,000 to help the foundation sponsor shelter dogs with severe medical and behavioral issues. By covering medical costs for life, they remove adoption barriers for vulnerable dogs and fund free veterinary clinics in underserved areas. Donations can also be made directly to the 15/10 Foundation in See's shops or online at sees.com. Fans can follow the transformation stories of several dogs sponsored by See's on social media, including an adorable litter of puppies.

"Since 1921, See's has had the privilege of Bringing Joy to generations, and we're always looking for new ways to share that Joy," said Pat Egan, president and CEO of See's Candies. "DOGust has become a special tradition for our company because it brings together our employees and our community for a cause that means so much to us and is so in line with our values and our mission. It's rewarding to create opportunities for our furry friends to thrive."

The See's DOGust campaign continues with pup-inspired products like the new chocolate-filled Paw Box and a See's-branded bandana. And because treats are better shared, those that visit a shop will also receive a complimentary "S" Medallion dog biscuit for their canine companions. Throughout August, customers can follow along on See's social channels for special DOGust stories and share photos of their own pets using #SeesPetsandPortraits and tagging @seescandies and @1510foundation for a chance to be featured.

Together, See's and the 15/10 Foundation are Bringing Joy this DOGust—one treat at a time.

About See's Candies

For over 100 years, See's Candies has been dedicated to making candy Mary See's way. American made, famous for deliciousness, with the friendliest customer service — since 1921. Founded and headquartered in sunny California, See's Candies has expanded from one candy shop to over 250 shops across the country. See's chocolate and candy are available in shops and at sees.com.

About 15/10 Foundation

The 15/10 Foundation helps shelter and rescue dogs overcome barriers to adoption and live full, happy lives by funding essential medical and behavioral care. The Foundation also supports dogs at the community level by funding free or low-cost spay/neuter, vaccine, and wellness clinics. They provide financial support to families facing prohibitive veterinary costs to keep dogs healthy and with the people who love them. Learn more at 15outof10.org.

SOURCE See's Candies