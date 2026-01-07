See's Candies Celebrates 105 Years With Launch of New Milk Scotchmallow®, Continuing a Legacy of Bringing Joy to Generations

Limited-edition treats, fan-favorite campaigns, unique collaborations and delightful surprises to highlight See's milestone year ahead

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- See's Candies , the iconic California-based chocolatier, is kicking off its 105th year anniversary with a new, long-awaited treat: the Milk Scotchmallow®, a smooth milk chocolate spin on one of See's most beloved pieces.

"If you know See's, you know Scotchmallows," said Pat Egan, CEO and president of See's Candies. "We are so excited to bring this to our customers and cannot wait to see and hear the reaction from our customers!"

See's Candies best-selling Scotchmallow is now available in milk chocolate.

"The launch of our Milk Scotchmallow may seem like a no brainer," said Egan. "But we truly take the time to think through every new piece. So yes, it took us a while, but this addition to our signature Scotchmallow line-up is a truly delicious way to give fans a new favorite! Welcome Milk Scotchmallow to the family!

As a limited time sweet, Milk Scotchmallow, will be joining a list of seasonal Scotchmallow flavors including Dark Coffee, Mint, Caramel Apple and Toasted Marshmallow. Of course, it will be a new companion to the Dark Scotchmallow which is currently in See's Candies all year assortment.

Since 1921, See's has been a part of family traditions, celebrations and everyday moments across generations. Today, the brand continues to honor its timeless commitment to quality, craftsmanship and connection, while finding new ways to delight fans.

"For 105 years, See's has been more than a candy company, we've been part of people's stories," said Egan. "From opening the package to the last bite, our goal has always been to Bring Joy to life's many moments. This year, we're celebrating that legacy, as well as what's next, with new products, experiences and stories."

Throughout 2026, See's will mark its milestone anniversary with a series of new product launches, collaborations and celebrations:

New products: Seasonal and limited-time treats rolling out throughout the year.

Seasonal and limited-time treats rolling out throughout the year. Fan-favorite campaigns: The return of beloved moments like Lollypalooza, a month-long celebration of See's signature Lollypops and Dogust, See's annual initiative to support shelter dogs and animal-welfare causes.

The return of beloved moments like Lollypalooza, a month-long celebration of See's signature Lollypops and Dogust, See's annual initiative to support shelter dogs and animal-welfare causes. Shop openings: Continued expansion this spring across California and Arizona, bringing See's quality and craftsmanship to even more communities.

Continued expansion this spring across California and Arizona, bringing See's quality and craftsmanship to even more communities. New limited-edition packaging: Collectible packaging inspired by seasonal events, cultural celebrations and major moments in 2026, like football game day, Lunar New Year and worldwide soccer tournaments.

As the brand looks ahead, See's continues to blend its 105-year-old tradition of handcrafted quality with a forward-thinking approach of connecting with new generations of candy lovers.

Customers are encouraged to visit sees.com throughout 2026, which has been completely revamped for the 105th anniversary. It now features an incredible timeline of See's greatest historical moments, never-before-revealed fun facts and updates on new sweets, experiences and surprises will be unveiled each month. Check back regularly for updates on product launches, events and more.

