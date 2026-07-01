See's Candies Sweetens Summer with Return of Fourth-Annual Lollypalooza

The month-long celebration includes special savings, customizable assortments, limited time flavors, and new lollypop to be revealed on July 20

SAN FRANCISCO, July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- See's Candies, the iconic California-based chocolatier and candy company, is sweetening summer with the return of Lollypalooza, its annual celebration of the brand's beloved Lollypops. Now in its fourth year, Lollypalooza showcases and celebrates See's full lineup of year-round and seasonal Lollypop flavors. See's will again culminate Lollypalooza with the debut of a brand-new Lollypop flavor arriving on National Lollypop Day, July 20. The celebration comes as See's continues its 105th anniversary, honoring more than a century of candy-making tradition and Bringing Joy to generations of customers since 1921.

Now in its fourth year, Lollypalooza showcases and celebrates See’s full lineup of year-round and seasonal Lollypop flavors.

Throughout July, customers can explore the full collection of See's famous Lollypops, shop limited-edition assortments and celebrate one of the brand's most iconic treats. First introduced in the 1940s, See's signature square Lollypops have been delighting customers for more than eight decades and remain a beloved part of the See's experience.

"For generations, See's Lollypops have been part of life's sweet moments. Our American-made, delicious Lollypops get tucked into lunchboxes, shared on road trips, or enjoyed after a visit to a See's shop," said Pat Egan, president and CEO of See's Candies. "Lollypalooza is our way of celebrating the customers who have made our iconic Lollypops a tradition for years. We're excited to introduce a new flavor to the lineup and continue Bringing Joy, one Lollypop at a time."

The limited-edition Lollypalooza box features 30 Lollypops showcasing 14 of See's year-round and seasonal flavors. Available in shops and online while supplies last, the assortment offers the once-a-year opportunity to enjoy every Lollypop flavor in one box. Customers can also build their own custom box of Lollypops throughout the month, creating a personalized mix while enjoying the same promotional savings.

Follow See's on social media for the reveal of the new Lollypop flavor on July 20, which will be available in shops and online. As part of See's traditional celebration of Lollypops, customers who visit a See's shop on July 20 will receive a free Lollypop of their choice, while supplies last.

From July 1 through July 31, customers can enjoy 20% off all packaged Lollypops and Little Pops®, including the Lollypalooza assortment. Fans can also enter for a chance to win a year's supply of Lollypops. Customers can also visit sees.com/lollysweeps for an opportunity to receive one box of 30 all-year-flavor Lollypops each month for a year. For more information, to shop Lollypalooza or sign up for See's email newsletter, visit sees.com. Follow @seescandies on social media for the latest updates.

SOURCE See's Candies