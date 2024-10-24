Seesaw and D2L Brightspace Announce Strategic Partnership to Provide Seamless Learning Experience from Early Elementary through High School

Two Leading EdTech Platforms Join Forces to Provide Powerful, Age-Appropriate Learning Experiences to Students of All Ages in Canada

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Seesaw, the leading elementary Learning Experience Platform, and D2L Brightspace, a global leader in learning management systems, are pleased to announce a strategic partnership to enhance the K-12 digital learning experience. This partnership is in direct response to the need heard from educational leaders who need age-appropriate teaching and learning tools throughout K-12, effective communication with families, and a comprehensive portrait of a graduate.

Addressing District Challenges with a Unified Solution

District leaders frequently encounter the challenge of managing a wide range of digital tools and resources for various grade levels, creating a difficult educational experience for everyone involved. This partnership addresses that issue by uniting best-in-class industry leaders to provide a comprehensive solution that supports educators and families, while advancing students throughout their academic journey—from foundational learning to more complex secondary coursework.

Seesaw introduces young students to developmentally appropriate learning by engaging them in creative activities using multimedia tools like photos, videos, and voice recordings. These tools allow students to demonstrate their knowledge and capture learning from both online and hands-on experiences, which is particularly important in the early years. As students advance to higher grades, D2L Brightspace offers a comprehensive set of learning pathways, assessments, and communication tools tailored to older students, helping prepare them for college and career success. Together, these platforms provide schools with a powerful way to track student achievements, identify learning gaps as they emerge, and document progress throughout a student's educational journey, from junior kindergarten through high school and beyond.

"We are excited to partner with D2L Brightspace to provide a powerful pathway to support JK through High School and beyond. Educational leaders often face the challenge of managing multiple digital tools and platforms for different grade levels, and developmental needs, leading to fragmented learning experience for all involved. The Seesaw and D2L partnerships aims to address that challenge by integrating the solutions to provide a cohesive experience for all stakeholders, at every stage of a student's academic journey." said Matt Given, CEO at Seesaw.

Stephen Laster, President at D2L added, "This partnership allows us to deliver a complete solution that evolves with students as they progress through school. Together, we're empowering educators with the tools they need to enhance learning outcomes and reduce technological complexity."

Empowering Teachers, Engaging Families

Research indicates that family participation carried out during elementary and secondary school years plays a significant role in student's academic, social and emotional development. By combining Seesaw and D2L Brightspace's best-in-class communications tools, the partnership provides families a true window into their student's classroom experience, while providing more opportunities for parents, students and educators to stay connected. Educators and support systems will have greater visibility into milestone and achievement tracking. In turn, all learners' needs can be more closely evaluated and have their needs met, including those with disabilities, and English Language Learners.

Trusted and loved by 25 million educators, students, and families worldwide, Seesaw is the only elementary learning experience platform, offering a suite of award-winning tools, resources, and curriculum for teachers to deliver joyful, inclusive instruction. Through interactive lessons, digital portfolios, and two-way communication features, Seesaw keeps everyone in the learning loop by providing continuous visibility into the student's learning experience to support and celebrate their learning.

D2L is transforming the way the world learns, helping learners achieve more than they dreamed possible. Working closely with customers all over the world, D2L is on a mission to make learning more inspiring, engaging and human. Find out how D2L helps transform lives and delivers outstanding learning outcomes in K-12, higher education and business at www.D2L.com.

