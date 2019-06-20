SeeVoov Wins Another International Travel Industry Award - Future Travel Experience Ancillary 2019 Startup Awards

TEL AVIV, Israel, June 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SeeVoov, one of the most innovative players in the field of travel technology, which has developed a B2B, Video based travel planner, enabling tourism companies to increase revenue via ancillary bookings and user engagement, won the start-up awards at the Future Travel Experience Ancillary (FTE) in Istanbul.

The FTE Ancillary start-up award focuses on pioneering companies, whose solutions can help airlines and airports create new revenue streams throughout the customer's journey.

SeeVoov Wins Another International Travel Industry Award - Future Travel Experience Ancillary 2019 Startup (PRNewsfoto/SeeVoov)

The 9 finalists alongside SeeVoov were Doerz, Bonflite, Panzly, Airfree, Pruvo, BagTrax, MyDutyFree, nywhr, and PM First.

"Winning the FTE Startup Innovation Award, and the privilege of presenting our platform to the world's leading airlines, is an exceptional honor by any measure," says Yossi Golan, Co-founder and CTO. "The recognition of our revolutionary technology at FTE EMEA immediately after winning the ITB China Awards, along with the business developments of SeeVoov over the past few months, demonstrates repeatedly the need of airlines, hotel chains, cruise companies and travel agencies to adopt technologies that will enable them to become a real and positive part of the digital journey of their clients, beyond the single purchase. Our platform is the world's first and only video-based travel planning platform, designed to help tourism companies tourism companies increase revenue via ancillary bookings and improved user engagement across all touchpoints, from the moment of purchase, throughout his trip and in-destination."

The awards ceremony was held on June 19th in Istanbul.

