TEL AVIV, Israel, May 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SeeVoov, one of the most innovative players in the field of travel technology, which has developed a B2B, Video based travel planner, enabling tourism companies to increase revenue via ancillary bookings and user engagement, has been named winner of the ITB China Innovation Startup Awards.

The ITB China Startup Awards recognizes companies that turned dreams and ideas into viable business solutions with outstanding market potential.

SeeVoov Wins the ITB China 2019 Tourism Innovation Startup Awards. Credit: TravelDaily China

The other five finalists alongside SeeVoov were Air Black Box, Nobility Technology Group, the Robins Barrier-free Travel, Pointmark and TravelRight.

The winner was selected by jury of well-known industry professionals from Amadeus, Ctrip, Ping An Ventures, Tongcheng-Elong, KarmYog Education Network and Yuantai Investment Partners Evergreen Fund.

"Wining the ITB China Startup Innovation award is an incredible honor, and a great recognition for the market's need of the SeeVoov platform," says Yosi Golan, Co-Founder & CTO. "Our platform is the world's first full-funnel B2B Video-based travel planner, helping tourism companies increase revenue via ancillary bookings and improved user engagement."

"Within the travel industry there is very little customer loyalty. companies such as airlines, cruise-lines, hotel chains and OTA's are battling over price competitiveness for user attention, and many of them are struggling to create ancillary revenue. SeeVoov has acknowledged the power of video in increasing user purchase intent, and has developed the world's first full-funnel B2B Video-based travel planner, enabling tourism companies to significantly increase ancillary revenue (through hotel booking, flights, attraction tickets, restaurant reservations), as well as provide their users with unique Value Added video entertaining content to enhance their travels. This includes creating up-sales opportunities throughout the entire user funnel, from website/app inspiration, through the booking process, in-flight / cruise, and in-destination."

The awards gala was held on May 16th at The Shanghai World Expo Exhibition and Conference Center.

