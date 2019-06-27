SEG Automotive's Lerma, Mexico, Plant Achieves Ford Q1 Supplier Certification

NOVI, Mich., June 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In only its second year as a stand-alone company, the SEG Automotive North America manufacturing plant in Lerma, Mexico, has received Ford Motor Company's highest level of supplier recognition, the Q1 award.

The award, which signifies outstanding performance in quality, delivery and material management as well as robust operating systems, was presented on June 25th, 2019 by Ruben Chavez, Ford STA Manager, at an event held at the plant. SEG Automotive's Mexico facility produces starters and alternators for Ford and other major OEMs. It is SEG Automotive's sixth facility worldwide to receive the Ford Q1 supplier award.

"Our team is dedicated to 100 percent defect free products in all our facilities and this latest recognition confirms we're delivering on the promise," said Jon Husby, President of SEG Automotive North American operations. "My compliments to our team in Lerma and thank you to Ford for recognizing the quality of the products we are producing. We are definitely in alignment and delivering real value to our mutual customers, the end consumers."

As a global supplier, we combine flexible on-site application development and manufacturing with global know-how and mature processes in purchasing, production and logistics, making this Ford recognition especially meaningful.

"We are honored to be a global supplier to Ford and to have achieved this award," said Luis Chacón, Plant Manager of the Lerma facility. "I want to assure my colleagues at SEG Automotive and Ford that we will continue our relentless pursuit of quality and service improvements on a daily basis and across every facet of our operations. Our goal is to exceed Ford's expectations and to continue to grow with them."

SEG Automotive emerged from the BOSCH Starter Motors & Generators division in early 2018. The company employs more than 8,000 people worldwide and operates facilities in 14 countries.

About SEG Automotive

SEG Automotive is closely linked to the history of the automobile. Emerged from the BOSCH Starter Motors & Generators division in January 2018, the company stands for more than a century of innovations in its product sector: from the invention of the starter motor and generator to Start/Stop and mild-hybridization. SEG Automotive makes a significant contribution to climate protection by reducing emissions across powertrain technologies: Fueled by its passion for innovation, the global supplier is driving the transition towards more efficient combustion engines, 48V hybrids and electrification.

Almost all automotive OEMs worldwide rely on SEG Automotive's global production network, which delivers high-performance, durable and competitive products with uniform quality standards. This global strength has its foundation in a cross-cultural team of over 8,000 employees in 14 countries in the world's most important automotive markets. www.seg-automotive.com or Twitter @SEGAutomotive

SOURCE SEG Automotive

Related Links

http://www.seg-automotive.com

