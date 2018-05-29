SEGA Genesis Classics Launches for PS4, Xbox One and PC with 90's Nostalgia Music Video from Eclectic Method

To view the Multimedia News Release, please click: https://www.multivu.com/players/uk/8334451-sega-mega-drive-genesis-classics/

In celebration, SEGA are excited to announce a collaboration with Eclectic Method, a leading video-remix pioneer to bring you a high-energy, up-beat and nostalgia oozing-launch trailer. The trailer features an original track of classic 16-bit sounds composed solely of memorable thwacks, zings and booms from fan-favourite SEGA Genesis titles, which plays alongside visuals of landmark locations and famous characters found in the collection. Watch the worlds of renowned SEGA Genesis Classics collide right here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TUIdZNvnpB8

The collection has over 50 classic titles to experience across every genre; arcade action, shooters, beat'm ups, puzzlers, old favourites and hidden gems, all of which can be accessed through the games 90's inspired retro gamer's bedroom. All retro classics boast a raft of modern features which include online multiplayer, achievements, mirror modes, rewind and save states meaning players old and new should find revisiting these great games an absolute Sonic 3D Blast.

For more details on SEGA Genesis Classics, please visit the product page:

https://genesisclassics.sega.com

For more information about SEGA and any of its products, please visit http://www.sega.co.uk. You can also follow us on Twitter and like us on Facebook.

*Please check with local retailers for details.

About SEGA® Europe Ltd.

SEGA Europe Ltd. is the European Distribution arm of Tokyo, Japan-based SEGA Games Co., Ltd., and a worldwide leader in interactive entertainment both inside and outside the home. The company develops and distributes interactive entertainment software products for a variety of hardware platforms including PC, wireless devices, and those manufactured by Nintendo, Microsoft and Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe. SEGA wholly owns the video game development studios Creative Assembly, Relic Entertainment, Amplitude Studios, Sports Interactive and Hardlight. SEGA Europe's website is located at http://www.sega.co.uk.



(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/694982/SEGA_Mega_Drive_Classics.jpg )



Video:

https://www.multivu.com/players/uk/8334451-sega-mega-drive-genesis-classics/



SOURCE SEGA